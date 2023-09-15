Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

High interest rates and inflation are putting a strain on the German real estate market. Not good news for anyone who wants to buy a house.

Not good news for him German real estate market, which is particularly cheap in some places: The Hamburg Gewos Institute expects almost 591,800 real estate (sales) for the second half of 2023, a quarter less than in the already weak year of 2022.

This is the lowest value since the all-German time series began in 1995, the institute announced on Thursday, September 14, 2023. It is the “strongest decline ever measured”. The consequences of the rise in interest rates would be felt more strongly this year than in 2022, explains Gewos expert Sebastian Wunsch.

Buying real estate is now harder than driving the Mario Kart rainbow track. © Cash Money/Republic Records, YAY Images/IMAGO, Screenshot Giphy, Collage

Why buying real estate is becoming increasingly difficult

That the Real estate prices have fallen moderately, could not come close to compensating for the increase in financing costs. Buying property is becoming increasingly difficult for owner-occupiers as financing costs rise and high inflation reduces purchasing power. Investors, on the other hand, waited out of uncertainty.

The real estate expert emphasizes that the “pronounced reluctance to buy” will not go away for the time being. Because the inflation rate is far from the central banks’ targets – the ECB recently increased the key interest rate again (here we explain what that means for pensions). According to Wunsch, no relief in interest rates is expected in the medium term. The purchase prices are expected to stabilize at the end of the year because they are currently falling more slowly.

Buying real estate is not going to get any easier in the near future and is one of the things that matter to us today These are luxuries and completely normal for our parents were. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA lists eleven things that are easier than living in your own apartment or even in your own house later on:

1. Take part in Iron Man – and win

Iron Man 2022 in Frankfurt (archive image) © sportfotodienst/IMAGO

2. Don’t drop your new phone immediately after five minutes

Oops. © AntonioGuillem/Imago

3. Stay friends after a game of Uno

4. Get an eye doctor appointment in under six months

Get an eye doctor appointment in under six months? Respect! © Imago

5. Don’t fall down the Mario Kart rainbow track

6. Win against Bowser at Princess Peach in the final level

7. Don’t fall back asleep when you hit snooze in the morning

8. Buy weed legally after cannabis legalization

Many criticize the planned cannabis legalization in Germany as a “light legalization”. © VWPics/IMAGO, collage

Because for months there has only been talk of “legalization of light”. Anyone who carries more than 25 grams of cannabis or possesses more than three cannabis plants will still be liable to prosecution under the new legislation. The FDP’s drug policy spokeswoman, Kristine Lütke, therefore accuses Lauterbach of “continuing prohibition policy.” Here we collect information 13 things that are just as difficult as smoking weed legally after cannabis legalization.

9. Find a lost ear stud in the pool

10. Don’t give your cacti a drop of water too much

11. Get a seat with Deutsche Bahn without a reservation

In 2022, almost one in three long-distance rail travelers reached their destination at least 15 minutes late. What helps against this unpunctuality? © Ulrich Wagner/IMAGO, collage

