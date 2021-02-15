11 teams in the Police Shooting Championship in Hadera

Sharjah (WAM)

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, inaugurated the annual Police Shooting Championship No. Health and safety of all participants, during the period from 15 to 24 February, with the participation of / 11 / teams representing various leaderships of the Ministry of Interior.

The inauguration was attended by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Brigadier General Walid Salem, Commander of Abu Dhabi Police College, Member of the Police Sports Union and Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Tournament, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee, and Colonel Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Center Police Physical Education – Human Resources Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, along with a number of officers at the Ministry of Interior.

The competitions of the first day included a competition for shooting tactical movement skills for the category of / men – women – officers / that enhance the skill of shooters when facing the different scenarios that may require the nature of their work to deal with.

All the teams participated in the first day competition, where their shooters showed a distinguished level and an exciting competition between them, as the competition for the first scenario of the competition continues for a period of three days, followed by competition for the other scenarios listed in the tournament schedule.

Al-Zri welcomed the teams participating in the annual Police Shooting Championship in its 39th session for 2021 AD from various police leaderships in the country, expressing his happiness and pride in the aspects of joint cooperation between the Sharjah Police and the Police Sports Federation at the Ministry of Interior in all fields, especially in the field of sports work, where we are honored. By hosting the Police Shooting Championship organized by the Ministry of Interior annually, based on the directives of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and his great interest in various types of police sports due to its positive impact in preparing his sons working in the Ministry of Interior in an optimal manner, and enabling them to perform their duties Skillfully and ably.