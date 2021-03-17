Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The first edition of the Emirati Amateur Tour, organized by the Cycling Federation, will start tomorrow, and it is expected to witness a great and distinctive success that reflects the interest of the Federation of Amateur National Athletes and Riders in the event, and it will last for 3 days.

The first phase extends in Sharjah for a distance of 75 km, and its second phase will be held on Friday morning for a distance of 80 km at the Endurance Racecourse in Dubai, and it will conclude with the third phase at the old Umm Al Quwain Corniche for a distance of 88 km on Saturday.

The circumnavigation is attended by elite teams at the state level of amateur cyclists, who represent 11 teams. The circumambulation is considered one of the important sporting events developed by the Cycling Federation that aims to enhance the culture of cycling at the state level, highlighting its positive impact on public health, in addition to Expanding the hall of its practitioners, as it is considered one of the manifestations of the urbanization and sophistication of modern societies.

The Technical Committee of the Federation has set a number of important conditions, including permission to participate only for citizen riders, passport holders, and decree holders, and also specified that the number of participants in each team should not be less than four riders and not more than eight.