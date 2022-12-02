A touch of ‘extra special’, the name of a track and voilà: special editions are so easy. Here are eleven examples of special editions named after a circuit: worthy of the name?

Sometime last year we reported that Lexus is working on a new ‘F’ engine. A twin-turbo V8 that should replace the 5.0 V8 and thus herald the return of hot F-models. That would mean that Lexus is building a ‘real’ F for the first time since the RC F. So in a way you can see the RC F and its latest special edition as a final salute to the 5.0 V8. That edition is the Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition.

Tracks

That name was definitely not chosen by accident. The Japanese did not name the Lexus RC F after a tasty apple, but after a Japanese circuit. The Fuji Speedway is one of the Japanese circuits, next to Suzuka, for example, which was used for Formula 1. The Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition has changed quite a bit compared to the standard RC F, but the name is just some kind of marketing stunt. We can’t blame Lexus for that, because they’re not the only ones who have done this. Below are eleven examples of special editions named after a circuit.

Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition

Let’s start with the RC F. So it is a kind of BMW M4 GTS from Lexus. More aggressively tuned for track work. The car has also been on a bit of a diet, making 472 horsepower from the 5.0 V8 better. Carbon fiber has also been sprinkled and the rear wing should also make this a somewhat heavier circuit weapon than the regular RC F. There will be 60 copies of the Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition.

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition (A90)

Initially, the Fuji Speedway Edition of the latest Supra was located here. That sounds like they have copied Lexus, especially because it is a special white color with black rims of which only 200 pieces are produced. Well, Toyota, Lexus, one concern and both Japanese: it makes sense that both brands have something with the Fuji Speedway. Never mind, Toyota also has another ‘Racetrack Edition’ for the Supra. But then in combination with Jarama, a circuit in Spain. This smurf blue color stands out a bit more and this one is more exclusive: 90 pieces will come from the Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean anything about how special the car is compared to the regular GR Supra.

Lexus LFA Nurburgring Performance Package

The last Toyota product, promise. In the article telling the story behind the bizarre Lexus LFA, the Lexus LFA Nürburgring Performance Package was already mentioned. The last 50 units of the LFA were equipped with different rims, more carbon fiber parts (front spoiler, canards, fixed rear spoiler) and usually this striking orange color. The Nürburgring fits perfectly with the LFA, because the car has been extensively tested during the 24 hour race on the circuit. However, the edition is in honor of a friend of Toyota boss Akio Toyoda, who died on the road just before the unveiling of the LFA. Grune Holle.

Opel Corsa OPC Nürburgring Edition (D)

We’ve chosen three completely different cars for the Nürburgring, but these aren’t the only ones named after the illustrious track in West Germany. The Opel Corsa OPC Nürburgring Edition is another track-tuned version of the Corsa OPC. That sounds like marketing again, but it really is. The car got a little more horsepower, 210 units. Furthermore, special Bilstein dampers make the car feel better in the corners. A new set of Brembo brakes also ensures later and stronger braking. In terms of software, all assistance systems have been adjusted in such a way that they understand that you do not send sharply into the Aldi parking lot, but Adenauer Forst. You can recognize the Corsa OPC Nürburgring Edition by sprinkled with Nürburgring stickers and running boards. There is still a reasonable arsenal of OPC Nürburgrings built: 500 pieces.

Audi R8 Green Hell

Secretly cheating a bit, because the Nürburgring is not officially called Green Hell. Yet Audi has used that name for a special edition of the R8. The Audi supercar has won the 24-hour race of the Nürburgring five times in LMS form. This is celebrated with 50 copies of this R8 in Tioman Green with red accents and a black stripe.

MTM S8 Talladega R (D4)

Admittedly, tuners keep their cars a bit limited anyway, so it’s debatable whether this is a ‘special edition’. The MTM S8 Talladega R is named after, how could it be otherwise, the Talladega Superspeedway in the US. This is a NASCAR circuit and that also sounds like the only kind of racetrack where a car like the MTM S8 feels at home. Because 802 hp and 945 Nm is a hefty sum, but go get a car like the S8 around the bend. If you don’t like the camouflage wrap: it also came as a smurf blue Talladega S.

BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition (E92)

We stay in the United States for a while, where BMW released the M3 (E92) as a special edition. When you talk about special editions, BMW E92, orange and circuit, you probably quickly think of the M3 GTS. However, the BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition is not a GTS without a spoiler, although it is not a regular M3 either. The engine is the S65B40, not the B44 as in the GTS. The Lime Rock does deliver 425 hp instead of the normal 420 through a modified Inconel exhaust. BMW also releases the brakes a bit more ‘because you’re often on a circuit – preferably Lime Rock Park –’, so the ESP and traction control are a bit freer and there’s no speed limiter. It is also full of BMW M-Performance carbon goodies and borrows his wheels and paint color Fire Orange (U94) from the M3 GTS. There were 200 copies and they were all shipped to the US.

Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca Edition

The most recent Ford Mustang Boss 302 comes from the time when muscle cars were still moving forward very fast. So it’s a bit strange to build special editions for the track on that basis. Ford named the Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca Edition after the well-known track in California, known for the corkscrewcurve that launches you 18 meters down. As can be expected by now, the Boss 302 LS Edition should also be better on the track. Rear seats are missing in favor of a stability bar, front seats are the optional Recaro bucket seats and the Torsen limited slip, which could be ordered on the standard Boss 302, is standard on the Laguna Seca. An extra front spoiler was also added. Boss 302s can always be recognized by a special stripe on the side, the Laguna Seca Edition also has the rims, grille, roof, mirrors and spoiler in red.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody “Daytona 50th Anniversary” Edition

Fun Challenge: Name us a car that has a longer name than the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody “Daytona 50th Anniversary” Edition. This one came out in 2019 and honored the then 50-year-old 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona. You know, that extreme version of the Charger with a pointed nose and a giant rear wing. The name Daytona comes from the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, known from NASCAR. Well, a 717 hp widebody Dodge Charger is a delicious recipe for a special edition, but only the ‘Daytona stripe’ that the Charger Daytona also had to add is what made this version unique. The widebody can also be ordered as standard on the Hellcat. The Charger Daytona Edition came in 501 pieces and it is said that one of them has already been written off. By the way, the name Daytona found its way to a range of cars, the most famous of which will be the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. A Shelby Daytona and Dodge Daytona Turbo Z have also been there.

Mazda RX-7 Type R Bathurst R (FD)

There have been enough special editions of the Mazda RX-7, one of which is named after a circuit. A derivative of the FD generation is the Type R. From that came a version that would remain limited to 500 units. It goes by the name Spirit R Bathurst R. That name comes from the Australian Mount Panorama circuit, often called Bathurst because of the Bathurst 1000 endurance race. Optically only recognizable by different fog lights and a badge, there were some changes inside. More use of carbon fiber and adjustable dampers, for example. The Bathurst R celebrated the victory of an RX-7 at the Eastern Creek endurance race in 1995. Despite what the name suggests, Australia never got to see the Bathurst R: only 500 units were sold in Japan in 2001.

Ferrari Monza SP

The Ferrari Monza is actually a model in itself, but if you look at it very technically, it is a kind of roofless 812 Superfast. They are certainly special editions and the name of a circuit has also been incorporated. The Monza circuit is the well-known circuit that is always on the F1 calendar. Ferrari used the name Monza for roofless racing cars in the 1950s. To honor this, the Monza SPs were introduced in 2019. These are the SP1 and SP2, which earn their name from the number of seats. In both cases it concerns the underpinnings of an 812 Superfast (6.5 liter V12 with 800 hp) and both have no roof. Combined, there will be 500 pieces from the SPs.

This article 11 special editions with a circuit in the name appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#special #editions #track