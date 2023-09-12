Surnames, there is no doubt, are an important part of the culture and history of all societies internationally, which is why we will immediately give you the 11 Spanish surnames with French origin.

Firstly, it must be pointed out that, as you may have already noticed, many of the surnames that today we can find in Mexico and the rest of the countries in Latin America have as their origin Europeand more precisely Spain.

The above, as you already know, due to the history that unites the Latin American nations with the European continent, a history that dates back a few hundred years with the arrival of the conquerors.

Thus, with the process of conquest and colonization of the American lands and the native peoples, at the same time the Europeans, and more precisely the Spanish, brought with them, in addition to their culture and language, their surnames.

In this sense, to date, even though years have passed since the countries of Latin America became independent from European countries, the vast majority of people who inhabit the Latin American territory retain surnames from the old continent in their names.

In the particular case of Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the 10 most popular surnames in the national territory have Spanish origin, and are the following:

*Hernandez

*Garcia

*Martinez

*Lopez

*Gonzalez

*Perez

*Rodriguez

*Sanchez

*Ramirez

*Cross

In this way, due to the importance of surnames of Spanish origin in Latin America, and more particularly in Mexico, it is also worth knowing some Spanish surnames that derive from France, and are the following:

*Bernard

*Dubois

*Dupont

*Durand

*Lambert

*Leroy

*Martin

*Moreau

*Petit

*Simon

*Thomas

Finally, it must be made clear that the news about the supposed acquisition of nationality through surnames of Spanish or French origin are false, since surnames are not elements that are taken into account when granting European citizenship, for example. We recommend that you get better advice when interested in nationalization processes.

