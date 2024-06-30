Home page World

From: Loryn Pörschke-Karimi

How do you win the buffet at the daycare?

There it is again: the note announcing the horror, the invitation to help with the buffet at the daycare party. But the drama has an end.

Summer festival, carnival or Advent brunch: Unlike at the culinary Singles’ Day The drama is announced quarterly by a note, either on the daycare door or now also virtually. Of course, you can sign up for two cans of poultry sausages, they are quick to buy, quick to serve and taste great for young and old alike. You will rarely have to take leftovers home with you.

But do you also feel that little twinge that says there’s more to it? Just that one time when you decided to make cute ladybugs out of tomatoes and carve celery sticks into grasshoppers, it almost cost you two days of vacation, your last nerve and a historic relationship argument, and in the end a tray full of crashed clown noses ended up on the buffet.

Luckily, we have the solution and today we present you with our list of the best dishes that you can contribute to the daycare buffet without overdoing it, but still making a decent impression. We’ll tell you what you can contribute to the summer party this time – with our delicious, stylish and slightly healthy hits for daycare food:

1. Melon fries with coconut-lime dip

It depends heavily on the season, but at the right temperatures it’s a real treat for all buffet-goers: melon fries, best served with a refreshing dip. It’s quick, makes an impression, and is simply a classic way to show other parents that I serve sweet and tasty food, but of course healthy too. And a coconut-lime dip adds the perfect touch of exoticism.

To ensure that everything runs smoothly, you can learn here how to recognize a perfectly ripe watermelon in the store.

2. Pizza Bites Quinoa Style

Pizza rolls are a permanent fixture on every buffet – whether for children or adults. But with this variation of the classic you can show how up to date and thoughtful you are: Because here is a snack that is gluten-free and healthy and does not have to make any compromises on the deliciousness scale.

3. Mac and Cheese Bites

Wow, just wow! Okay, admittedly, you won’t score points here with your normally attentive perception of healthy eating, but there are some sights – certainly scientifically proven – that make even the rational part of the brain stop working for prescribed clean eaters, and one of them is the image of strings of cheese stretching between two crispy layers of breadcrumbs. Right? Right.

4. Fruit kebab with peanut butter and yoghurt dip

Fruit skewers are not a worldwide novelty. At first glance, you won’t win any special laurels with them, that’s for sure. But every buffet visitor who does try one will pause and ask themselves after a second: Why the hell have I never had this combination before, it’s brilliant!

5. Pizza rolls from the hot air fryer

Pizza again? Yes, of course! After all, there is hardly a dish that is as universally popular across all age groups as the round delicacy with melting cheese and spicy tomato sauce. But this time we are approaching the topic from a new angle. Instead of an oven, we are using the hot air fryer and instead of the classic yeast dough, we are using wonton dough sheets. They are thin and stable enough to survive the frying process – and you can buy them ready-made in the Asian supermarket.

The biggest argument for the tender slices is something you will taste for yourself afterwards: They are divinely crispy, while the pizza inside melts in your mouth. Simply Tasty shows you how to make the fried wonder pizza with real pizza dough.

6. Mini pancak skewers with fruit

Easy to make, sweet but not too sweet – and above all with a perceived health boost when served with fruit: we love mini pancakes! Just find a go-to recipe for the American classic and make lots and lots of little dots in your pan. Don’t have a favorite recipe for pancake batter yet? Simply Tasty can help.

7. Buffalo Chicken Balls

When it comes to daycare meals, chicken is now the meat of choice in many facilities. Most people are allowed, want and can eat it, and the biggest conflicts can be avoided this way. This also applies to many buffets. Anyone who misses the meatballs of the past will be delighted with Buffalo Chicken Balls.

And the extra tip: It would almost be a crime against the well-being of your own family if you didn’t make at least one pound more and freeze it – for a quick dinner on the balcony or in the garden after a Saturday full of excursions without cooking time or the will to eat out expensively.

8. Churros Churros Churros

Crispy, airy churros that are wonderfully soft on the inside and golden brown on the outside © Sandra Keck/Einfach Tasty

The Spanish shortbread sweet is on a roll. Churros have been on everyone’s lips for a long time and are featured at every self-respecting street food festival. But you can also make this delicious treat yourself. This way you can show others that you are cooking with the pulse of the times and put every muffin in the shade as an old-fashioned relic of the past. Simply Tasty shows you how to make churros easily and perfectly.

9. Croissant Sandwiches

Yes, sandwiches or filled rolls are usually at the top of the wish list of daycare centers themselves. But instead of putting a slice of cheese on boring rolls, you can give it a real spin and draw the hungry crowd’s attention to your hip croissant bites. It takes just as long to make as the usual order, but looks much better – and is sure to go faster too.

10. Pineapple puff pastry rings

Who needs a diamond ring when you can have crispy, fruity pineapple puff pastry rings? (Symbolic image) © Depositphotos/IMAGO

Under the motto “Baking made easy” you can impress buffet visitors – big and small – with your pineapple rings. You only need a few simple ingredients to conjure up an irresistible dessert and the hearts of children, teachers and parents will fly to you. Psst, for the pineapple ring secret please click here.

11. Rainbow Popcorn

A quick eye-catcher to finish: Popcorn is a popular sweet treat at daycare parties. For a special surprise effect, you can deliver your popcorn bag in rainbow colors. Of course, you can also focus on a color scheme, for example the unicorn that will probably never go out of style in its pink and purple variants, or green and white soccer field popcorn. The little splashes of color are easy to make with food coloring or candy melts, i.e. colored glazes in the form of melting drops.

