The transfer market closed yesterday in the major European leagues with unexpected last minute movements. But on the contrary there were other signings that since the market opened it seemed that they were going to be made and in the end they were nothing.
Let’s see some signings that we all took for granted but that will have to wait another year.
In recent days, Real Madrid went for Mbappé and presented its offer to reach 200 million euros, an unusual amount for a player who is free in a year. There was a moment in which euphoria was unleashed in Madrid and the signing was already taken for granted but in Paris they did not give their arm to twist and the player will stay one more year at PSG.
Jules Koundé did everything in his power to go to Stamford Bridge, but Sevilla was very clear: 80 million or nothing. At the last minute, Chelsea raised its offer but did not come close to Sevilla’s demands and negotiations broke down without reaching an agreement.
Manchester City started the transfer market with two clear objectives: Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. The first succeeded, but the second was a failure. The forward asked to leave Tottenham and it seemed that the Spurs were going to accept his departure until Nuno came to the bench and said he had Kane. From that moment, Levy was planted at 170 million and the City did not rise from 90 fixed plus 30 variables.
All the pieces seemed to fit for Miralem Pjanic to return to Juventus who will have to stay in Barcelona at least until January. The negotiations between Barça and Juve became more complicated every day and that agreement that seemed imminent and beneficial for the three parties was not reached.
It was a last minute operation, Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano had everything prepared for the loan of Mariano, there was only one thing missing: the player’s ok. Mariano did not want to move from Madrid and not even his father was able to convince him to accept the offer. In the end, Madrid kept the Spanish-Dominican and Rayo signed Falcao.
After his performance at the Olympic Games, Rafa Mir sneaked onto the agenda of several European greats, including Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblancos had taken the lead, in fact according to Marca the player had already closed an agreement with the club, but Wolverhampton did not accept the offer of 15 million. While Atleti tried to negotiate, Monchi appeared on the scene and took the player to Sevilla.
After Rafa Mir, Atlético de Madrid’s option for the 9th was Dusan Vlahovic but he was also frustrated. At the time of the negotiations, Fiorentina was asking for 100 million and Atleti did not exceed 70, making the agreement impossible.
Before Messi’s arrival at PSG, all roads pointed to Paul Pogba ending up playing for PSG but with the Argentine the club’s plans changed. Pogba will remain at United for another year, despite Raiola saying his stint at Old Trafford was over, and PSG will try to take him for free next summer.
Erling Haaland was one of the prominent names in the first half of the market. It seemed that the Norwegian was going to make the leap to a great one, it was published that he was willing to wait for Chelsea, that the blue team was preparing 150 million to sign him but in the end nothing happened. According Bild, Raiola’s demands pushed back the English team that ended up signing Lukaku. Let’s remember that Haaland’s father and agent made a route through the main European clubs to evaluate each project and see where the player would best fit.
With the sale of Sancho, Dortmund no longer had the need to also sell Haaland and for now the Norwegian is still at Signal Iduna Park.
Cristiano Ronaldo did leave Turin for Manchester but in a matter of hours everything turned 180 degrees. Manchester City had taken the lead for the Portuguese but the next day his signing for United became official.
For some renewal with Barcelona, for LaLiga he signed but in either case Messi did not sign with Barcelona. The two parties had reached an agreement, the player traveled from Ibiza to Barcelona to sign a renewal that was imminent and the end was not expected by anyone, not even himself. The renewal was not signed and Barcelona made the Argentine’s departure official, arguing that they could not register him due to the LaLiga salary limit. Undoubtedly the worst news for the Catalans in a black summer for Barça.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply