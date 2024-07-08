The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that the rate of “green jobs” has increased to more than 11% of the total jobs in the private sector in the country, which has contributed significantly to the decline in unemployment rates to their lowest levels in the labor market. This is due to the efforts made by the country to expand clean energy projects, which resulted in the adoption of a comprehensive package of policies that contribute to providing and diversifying job opportunities, and increasing employment rates in light of the climate changes witnessed by global labor markets.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the UAE is making steady progress in its transformational journey towards a diversified economy based on knowledge and innovation, as one of the ambitious goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, noting that the UAE is distinguished by a package of flexible and competitive labor market legislation and policies that support achieving sustainable economic growth and enhance the economy’s ability to create millions of decent job opportunities.

The Ministry stated, in the latest issue of its “Labor Market” magazine, that the UAE’s labor market policies have made the UAE a global destination for living, working and investing, according to international reports, explaining that the growth rate of employment in the country’s labor market has exceeded 10%.

The ministry pointed out that unemployment rates in the country have dropped to their lowest levels, recording 2.9%, as a result of the country’s efforts and expansion in clean energy projects with investments amounting to about 600 billion dirhams until 2050, as well as the rise in green job rates in the UAE labor market, exceeding 11% of the total jobs in the private sector in the country.

According to the Ministry, the UAE has adopted a comprehensive package of policies that will contribute to providing and diversifying job opportunities, increasing employment rates, achieving a fair transition for workers on its soil in light of the climate changes witnessed by global labor markets, and enhancing economic prosperity in the country, in line with its strenuous efforts to address the phenomenon of climate change.

She explained that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that have adopted modern technology as a driving factor for the advancement of the circular economy and the creation of green jobs, as it has paid special attention to female workers who are mostly affected by the changes occurring in the labor markets due to the adoption of modern technology and the transition to green economies, noting that the country has worked in cooperation with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to prepare a guide to support the transition of working women within various economic sectors without restrictions. The country has also adopted innovative social protection policies, such as the unemployment insurance system and the alternative optional system for end-of-service gratuity (savings system), to ensure the continuation of a decent life for workers in light of the job changes resulting from the economic effects of climate change.

Indicators of the Labor Market Observatory launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation showed that the share of green jobs in the country’s labor market amounted to 11.69% of the total jobs registered in the private sector during 2023, confirming that green jobs in the labor market are concentrated in five main sectors: “manufacturing, construction, scientific and professional activities, information and communications, and sanitation, waste management and treatment activities.”

A thriving green jobs market is a key pillar in the success of the world’s mission to transition to renewable energy and confront the effects and repercussions of climate change, and in the UAE, it seems that responding to this basic requirement is on the right track.

Over the past years, the UAE has succeeded in establishing its global position as a prominent landmark in developing systems and strategies related to the green economy, and has become one of the world’s leading countries in supporting efforts to address climate change and develop realistic models to reduce its economic impacts.

5 “green” goals

The UAE National Green Agenda (2030) is a long-term plan to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals and make its economy more environmentally friendly. The agenda works to implement and follow up on initiatives and projects to achieve the most prominent expected benefits when transitioning to a green economy by 2030.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, green jobs are jobs that contribute to reducing energy and raw material consumption, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing waste and pollution, protecting and restoring ecosystems, and enabling businesses and communities to adapt to climate change.

The National Green Agenda includes five strategic objectives: competitive knowledge economy, social development and quality of life, sustainable environment and value of natural resources, clean energy and adaptation to climate change, and green living and sustainable use of resources.

The UAE is characterised by flexible and competitive labour market legislation and policies that support sustainable economic growth.