‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ comes to an end after eight episodes based on the work of JRR Tolkien. The first season of the series, an ambitious proposal that premiered as the most expensive in history, has left a bittersweet taste and has not met the high expectations of critics.

However, the series will also leave a gap among fantasy lovers who followed every episode of the story of how Sauron spread his power in Middle-earth. But do not panic, because between the platforms of

streaming we find other fictions of the genre to see after ‘The Rings of Power’. At the moment the details about when the second installment will arrive are unknown, and although the

showrunner of the series Patrick McKay has assured that he hopes that as little time as possible will pass between seasons, it seems evident that given the magnitude of the production we will have to wait “a couple more years”.

In the meantime, these are other fantasy and fiction series that may interest you:

1 hbo max ‘The House of the Dragon’



‘Game of Thrones’ and its prequel are a

must of the genre that, if you haven’t seen yet, you can’t miss it. ‘The House of the Dragon’ narrates the history and decline of the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events narrated in the original series, of which a version has also been confirmed.

spin-off about Jon Snow. The new HBO Max production will reach its tenth and final episode on October 23 and has already announced a second season on the way.

two Amazon-Prime ‘Good Omens’



Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, two of the best-known authors in the fiction genre, co-write the novel of the same name that adapts this Amazon Prime series. Douglas Mackinnon directs the first season of the production, which premiered in 2019 with a script by Gaiman himself. At the moment it is the only one available, although a second installment has been confirmed.

The story travels back in time to the Apocalypse and the Last Judgment, when the Antichrist is about to be born and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) come to a common point: to help humans, to those who have taken affection, to save the world and avoid a fatal destiny.

3 Amazon-Prime ‘Carnival Row’



Another of Amazon’s bets on the fantasy genre is ‘Carnival Row’, a story set in a neo-Victorian world in which humans live with mythological creatures who have fled their respective worlds due to war. Everything happens in Burge, a dark and futuristic city where everything gets complicated when a serial killer starts killing non-humans. Police Inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) tries to hunt down the criminal while the relationship between the species becomes complicated. At the moment it has a single season, but a second installment has already been confirmed.

‘Sandman’ is one of Netflix’s most ambitious productions, based on the comics of DC’s Vertigo line, written between 1989 and 1996 also by Nel Gaiman, who in turn is the co-creator and executive producer of this adaptation. The fiction focuses on the story of Morpheus, (the King of Dreams), who after spending years in prison embarks on a journey through different worlds to find what was taken from him and, in this way, recover his power. Modern myth and dark fantasy intersect in the series’ plot, which plays with contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend.

5 Amazon-Prime ‘The wheel of time’



Another of Amazon Prime’s powerful literary adaptations is ‘The Wheel of Time’, based on the extensive 14-book work by Robert Jordan l, which after years of development was released in 2021 with a script by Rafe Judkins. It has two more seasons confirmed, in which we will continue with the history of this universe in which only women can use magic.

The story begins with the arrival in Two Rivers of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful sorceress who is part of the powerful organization Aes Sedai, in charge of fighting against the unique Power. The magician will try to find the Reborn Prince, the one in charge of saving the world to destroy it some time later, in a story that repeats itself in a loop that they will try to put an end to. But the Dark One also seeks to find him and use the unique Power for his dangerous ends.

Apple TV + put all the meat on the grill with ‘Foundation’, the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s novels with which the platform intended to compete with Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime. The production is pure science fiction, based on the journey of a group of exiles who will try to save humanity and rebuild civilization after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

It all begins with Dr. Hari Seldon’s prediction of the Empire’s decline, as he and a group of followers set off to the far reaches of the galaxy to form The Foundation and preserve the future of mankind. His goals don’t sit well with the Cleons, a dynasty of emperors who fear losing their hold on space. The series, which currently has 10 episodes, already has a second season on the way.

7 hbo max ‘The dark matter’



This HBO Max series adapts Philip Pullman’s homonymous trilogy, which tells the story of two children who have grown up in parallel worlds but whose destinies intersect in a war against the powers that dominate the universe. In addition, they will discover a plot with stolen children and a phenomenon called Dust that will mark the plot and the destiny of the protagonists. The HBO Max production, which deals with topics such as mythology, religion and metaphysics, premieres its third season on December 5.

‘Strange Events’ is a good option for lovers of the fiction and horror genre. The Filmin series is made up of six independent episodes and each of them tells three terrifying stories marked by paranormal phenomena. Houses with presences, sinister university residences, corpses that disappear and other plots that completely trap the viewer.

Henry Cavill gets into the skin of Geralt of Rivia, a warlock who goes from hunting monsters and other types of creatures to being involved in the conflict between two human nations, the Nilfgaardian Empire and the Northern Kingdoms. The plot unfolds in a dark world full of mythology and magic, where fate will lead the protagonist to meet a powerful sorceress and a princess who keeps an important secret.

‘The Witcher’, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, adapts the books by Andrej Sapowsk, a classic for lovers of the fantasy genre that gained more strength and popularity after the launch of video games. The Netflix production will premiere its third season in the summer of 2023.

‘Vikings’ begins with the story of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and shows his rise to become the king of the Viking tribes. This historical drama recreates through the war exploits of the protagonist the expansion of the Scandinavian domain, also showing the historical events that followed him through his children.

And if you are left wanting more after his six seasons, you can also see his

spin-off‘Vikings: Valhalla’, which follows the story a century after the events shown in the original series.

This Norwegian series explores science fiction through an event that radically changes the world, when flashes of light appear in the sea and people from the past appear in the present, who will have no choice but to adapt to today’s society. To complicate matters further, the ‘travellers’ do not come from the same place or time, but from up to three different periods, the Stone Age, the Viking Age, and the 19th century. At the moment, the production has two seasons on HBO Max.

Continuing with the battles and the historical recreation, the German series ‘Barbarians’ is another of the productions that may interest you if you will miss the fights of ‘The Rings of Power’.

The production travels to the year 9 AD. C. to recreate the bloody battle of the Teutoburg Forest, in which a group of Germanic warriors tried to face the advance of the Roman Empire and its invasion.