Born as a delicacy for kings in France, the croquette evolved to recipe of use of leftovers, and it became so popular that it even has its International Croquette Day, January 16, to celebrate it.

Who Invented the Croquette? It was created in 1817 by the French chef Marie-Antoine Carême at the Court of Louis XIV, who has become the queen of tapas and the menu of bars and restaurants.

“Who does not like them? Taken by hand, eaten in one or two bites and it has a very crunchy exterior that contrasts with a creamy interior “, says chef Chema Soler, author of the book Gourmet croquettes (Editorial Planeta), where he compiles 80 recipes for sweet and savory croquettes.

Rice croquettes, one of the most popular versions.

In his book, in addition to more or less traditional croquettes recipes, there are variants that he learned in his childhood and even unpublished versions such as the pizza croquette, the nigiri croquette (with sushi rice and fish sheet on top), rice pudding croquette or tiramisu croquette.

“Almost everything is croquetizable“As long as it is done with respect for the product. As a Valencian,” he has “never” dared to make a paella and recognizes horchata as one of his “fiascos”, because “it is a drink that has to be drunk cold and when it’s heated it doesn’t taste the same. “

To make the croquettes you can take advantage of the leftovers from the refrigerator.

Tricks to make the perfect croquette

Soler advises sift the flour of the béchamel and, preferably, use butter in it, as well as mixing milk and broth to add more flavor: “For example, if they are cuttlefish, half milk and half fish broth.”

He also recommends using a stirring rod and arm yourself with patience: “the dough should be simmered and stirred without stopping one hour. “You have to let it rest in the refrigerator so that it is then easier to roll and place them cold in extra virgin olive oil at between 180 and 190 ° C so that they do not break.

Chema Soler, the Spanish chef specialized in gourmet croquettes. Photo: Editorial Planeta.

The specialist in gourmet croquettes

Chema Soler (Albaida, Valencia, 1980) has lost count of how many croquettes she has cooked since she opened in 2011 in Madrid Chema’s Gastro-croquetry, advertised as the “first restaurant in the world specialized in gourmet croquettes”.

He is the author of more than a hundred creative croquettes, “each with its own dough, it is not worth making one and adding different ingredients”. He assures that “you have to have an open mind” and that “making croquettes is very laborious” when trying to try new styles like him.

11 croquettes recipes to make at home

Next, we share 11 croquettes recipes, in more gourmet versions such as Chema Soler’s and other simpler and more classic ones.

Spinach, blue cheese and walnut croquettes recipe from Chema Soler. Photo: Editorial Planeta.

1. Spinach, blue cheese and walnut croquettes

By Chema Soler.

2. Pizza croquettes

By Chema Soler.

Tiramisu croquettes recipe from Chema Soler. Photo: Editorial Planeta.

3. Tiramisu croquettes

By Chema Soler.

4. Rice croquettes

5. Ham and cheese croquettes

Cheese croquettes, to eat with skewers. Photo: Néstor García.

6. Cheese croquettes

7. Broccoli croquettes

Carrot croquettes

8. Carrot croquettes

Swiss chard croquettes. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

9. Ham and chard croquettes

10. Hake and oat croquettes

11. Pastrami croquettes

