Dubai Police have summarised 11 main causes of drowning, including lack of knowledge of swimming, fear and confusion, sea currents, fatigue and stress, defiance among teenagers, and failure to adhere to instructions and guidelines.

In detail, Dubai Police prepared for the World Drowning Prevention Day with a package of activities, including lectures to raise awareness of the risks and causes that often lead to this fate.

The Director of the Ports Police Centre, Brigadier Hassan Suhail, said that the World Drowning Prevention Day, declared by the United Nations under the slogan “Anyone can drown… but no one should drown”, is an opportunity to highlight the tragic and profound impact of drowning on families and communities, and to provide solutions and suggestions to prevent exposure to these accidents.

He added that the events organised by Dubai Police as part of the World Drowning Prevention Day, which falls on July 25 of each year, will be held in two locations: Kite Beach and Bermuda Diving Centre in Jumeirah.

In turn, the Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, Colonel Ali Al Naqbi, said that there are 11 main reasons for drowning, which are lack of knowledge of swimming, fear and confusion, sea currents, fatigue and stress, defiance among teenagers, failure to adhere to instructions and guidelines, the influence of alcohol and drugs, leaving the designated swimming area, lack of awareness of sea whirlpools, and an attempt to rescue a drowning person by an unqualified person, in addition to “sudden illness during swimming.”

He added that beach and swimming pool goers should follow safety instructions and guidelines, including avoiding going into the sea for those who cannot swim, not leaving children alone in the water, committing to swimming in the designated area, not going into the water in the absence of a lifeguard, wearing appropriate swimming clothing, avoiding swimming under the influence of drugs and alcohol, staying away from adventure and challenges, not joking in the water with friends, or swimming immediately after eating, or after sunset except on designated beaches.

He revealed that there are types of drowning according to the classification adopted in rescue cases, including the “agitated drowning person” who feels tension and fear, makes quick and random movements, and lacks concentration, the “hanging drowning person” who is stuck between the surface of the water and the bottom due to a large amount of water entering his body, the “submerged drowning person” who settles at the bottom due to a delay in rescuing him, and the “tired drowning person”, who is a person who is exposed to a sudden injury or illness and needs help to get him to the shore.