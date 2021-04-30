Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Arab Gulf League is preparing to resume its activities after the longest suspension in the current season 2020-2021, which lasted for about a month since the end of Round 23 on April 3, and until the date of the competition resuming with round 24 matches, scheduled for next Monday, May 3.

The Arab Gulf League was suspended for about a month due to the days of “FIFA”, in which the “white” fought a friendly test against India 6-0 on March 29, followed by the continental participation of the Arab Gulf ambassadors in the AFC Champions League 2021.

The AFC Champions League saw Al Ain’s early farewell from the preliminary round by losing to Foolad Isfahan 0-4, and Al-Ahly youth’s exit from the first round in the first group, while Sharjah qualified for the 16th round by leading the second group standings with 11 points, and the unit returned with a qualification card through the best seconds portal With 13 points, from the Indian city of Goa, which hosted the Group E matches.

Apart from the ambassadors of the Arab Gulf in the group stage of the Asian champions (Sharjah, Al-Wahda, Shabab Al-Ahly), most of the rest of the clubs have gone through friendly experiences during the current suspension period, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, in order to ensure good preparation for the “decisive” matches in the three rounds. Remaining.

The final meters of the Arab Gulf League are witnessing intense competition between Al-Jazira, the leaders with 50, and Bani Yas, the runner-up, with 49, for the title of the league champion, while Shabab Al-Ahly 43, Sharjah and Al-Nasr clubs 42 “theoretically” have little opportunities to compete. On the other hand, competition rages at the bottom of the standings between the Hatta 9 teams, who ranked last with 9 points, Fujairah ranked 13 with 14 points, and Ajman is 12 with 14 points as well, to avoid relegation and continue in the adult league next season, which witnesses the presence of Arabism. Champion of the «First» League, and the UAE returning as the amateur league.

The “secrecy” encapsulated the character of most friendly matches for clubs, some of which preferred not to announce the preparatory matches or results. It was striking that Bani Yas was absent from the announced friendly experiences, while Hatta preferred not to go through any friendly experiences.

During the suspension period, 11 friendly experiences emerged that varied between direct confrontations for the Arab Gulf League clubs, and friendly matches against the first and second league teams. Al-Jazira, the leader of the standings, fought three matches, winning the first over Al Dhafra 4-1, and losing the second to Ittihad Kalba 1-2, before To play third against Fujairah 2-1.

Brazilian Kaiki Jesus, the “resident” striker of Al-Nasr, led his team to outperform its guest “Gulf FC”, champions of the second division, with one goal, in the only friendly experience for “Al-Ameed”. In turn, Al Wasl played two matches against Dibba Fujairah 3-1 and Ajman 4- 2, and the friendly “Al-Nakhidha” witnessed the injury of Nasser Mahmoud.