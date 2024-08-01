The Department of Education and Knowledge has identified eight indicators to measure the level of school bus service during the past academic year, 2023-2024. It has also developed 11 proposals to improve school bus service for the next academic year, and invited students’ parents to choose a maximum of five proposals for what they see as the best to implement. The department stressed the need for students to be transported to and from school safely and efficiently, in accordance with the requirements specified by the relevant government agencies in student transportation systems.

In detail, the indicators for measuring the quality of school bus services identified by the department in the parents’ survey included driving standards, punctuality, cleanliness, boarding and drop-off locations, boarding and drop-off times, adherence to safety standards, student behavior inside the bus, and bus service in general. The Department of Education and Knowledge called on parents to participate in the Abu Dhabi Parents’ Survey, which aims to improve their children’s educational experience.

Suggestions for improving the service included providing garbage bins on buses with regular cleaning, making them less crowded, having numbered and designated seats, improving student behaviour on the bus, door-to-door bus service, better driving, increasing air conditioning power, entertainment on buses, updating information on pick-up points and bus arrival times, and communicating with supervisors and drivers in case the bus is late.

On the other hand, the department confirmed that it expects students to deal with the school bus in the same way they deal with the school environment, and to adhere to the rules of conduct during the transportation process, stressing that the school may take disciplinary action against students who display negative behavior on the school bus.

The department obligated schools to follow regulations and laws, provide safe and high-quality bus transportation services at reasonable fees, select external operators who have the necessary licenses through an open and competitive process, ensure adequate insurance coverage for student transportation vehicles, raise students’ awareness of bus safety within the curriculum and extracurricular activities, inform students’ parents of school bus fees, transportation routes and times, employ a school bus supervisor, inform operators and parents of his name and contact numbers, and fulfill any other requirements included in the transportation ownership policy.

The department stipulated that schools must maintain buses, operate them with the highest level of care, and carry out the necessary maintenance on them continuously at specialized workshops. It is not permissible to maintain transport vehicles inside the school, and that they must be properly equipped with fire extinguishers and a first aid kit for emergencies. They must meet technical and safety specifications, as determined by the competent authorities. The buses must be air-conditioned and provide sufficient seating for the maximum number of students riding them. They must be equipped with traffic warning signals for oncoming vehicles, announcing when students are entering or exiting the bus.

The requirements included that buses be equipped with a monitoring system that includes at least four cameras that record continuously on the video system, and that they provide the maximum effective internal coverage, in addition to that buses be equipped with a GPS device and a satellite-linked tracking system, which allows the school transport official to monitor each school bus and determine its location, indicating that the duration of the trip in one direction should not exceed one hour from the point of departure to the final point of arrival (from the time the first student boards until the last student gets off).

Bus Cameras

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the purpose of the surveillance camera system inside the buses is to record the activity of students during the transportation service, and to record the bus supervisor’s indication that it is empty of students at the end of the trip, noting that recording in the camera system begins immediately upon the first student entering the school bus, and continues without interruption until receiving the final indication from the bus supervisor that the bus is empty of students, while the recordings are kept securely for 30 days or more, if requested by the Council or another government entity.