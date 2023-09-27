Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Split

The CDU wants to ban cell phones in elementary schools, so let’s talk about what else the kids can do in class.

If, like me, you are no longer the youngest, then the following sentence will be another one that will make you feel old: The CDU has adopted a position paper in which they call on primary schools to “implement a ban on private cell phone use”. Yes, you and I are really so old that even elementary school children now have smartphones and like to use them diligently.

But don’t worry, because we old boxes of course have one or two ideas for all little kids that could limit this possible ban on use. After all, we know exactly how you get along at school without a mobile device. So come, sit with grandma and listen carefully:

1. Swap Diddl sheets instead of Roblox or TikTok

Anyone interested in exchanging Diddl sheets? © Snowtiger/via YouTube

Today, many children like to play Roblox during their break or watch influencers do the latest TikTok trends participate. But of course we know how you can have fun without these apps! Because your child can simply use the Diddl sheets of the older sibling or from grandma dig them out and start swapping them in the schoolyard. Yes, really! After all, that’s what they used to do. And these leaves went down better than the crumb iced tea from your supermarket.



2. Exchange Yu-Gi-Oh! or Pokémon cards instead of cell phone numbers

This is what the Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards look like. © Niehoff/Imago

Does your child want to give her or his cell phone number to the new crush in the schoolyard? Nonsense. Rather, your child should give the new flame a black magician or a white dragon with an ice-cold look. This allows him or her to convey feelings much better.

3. Hide cheat sheets in your drink or your watch instead of Googling

Well, I’ve never spiked like that before, but… © dpa

Cell phone under the table? Boring and way too flashy. If the cell phone ban comes into effect at some point, your child will be able to use the good old tricks much better. Who needs Google when you have your water bottle or pencil case? It practically fits just as much.

4. Write small notes instead of chatting on WhatsApp

I’m sure no one will take it away from you. © Michael Weber / IMAGO

Instead of using the messenger on their phone, your child can simply tear a piece of paper out of the pad and write something about his or her crush on it. After that, all you have to do is hope and pray that no one pockets the piece of paper instead of passing it on… Especially if the path goes past the teacher.

5. It’s better to stare at your parents’ old Nintendo DS instead of your cell phone screen

A sweet game, I promise! © Nintendo / Kinia1506 / Via youtube.com

After all, all kids obviously want to look at a screen all day, so your sweetheart can ask you to borrow your old Nintendo DS. Maybe you still have your NintenDogs score on there and not all the dogs have run away yet…

6. Play with finger skateboards instead of playing Subway Surfers

Yes, I know Subway Surfers is fun and you can collect coins and play thousands of levels and stuff… But does that make me the next Tony Hawk? I don’t believe! Finger skateboards, on the other hand, train your fingers at the same time so that your child can then type much faster on their cell phone at home.

7. Download games to your calculator instead of your cell phone

Like a hacker. © Westend61/Imago

And while we’re on the subject of gaming: your child doesn’t actually need a cell phone for that. Just tell him or her that we all used calculators and installed Super Mario on them. Snake will definitely work there too. And what more could a child want?

8. Fold heaven and hell instead of using Love Calculator on the Internet

I miss these parts © xIngramx Panthermedia02546439/Imago

Instead of typing on their cell phone in class, your child can use the lesson to create a sensible game of hopscotch. Your classmates have to know who they will marry later and how many children they will have, and these games are much more accurate than the calculations on the Internet.

9. Do homework for the next class instead of watching YouTube Kids

Fun, who writes homework anyway? © Mascha Brichta/dpa-tmn

I’m sure cell phones also mean that no one has time to copy someone else’s homework during recess. This urgently needs to change and parents need to show more responsibility instead of giving the child their cell phone and letting them watch Peppa Pig at school.

10. It’s better to completely neglect media skills and instead simply hand a cell phone into the child’s hand at some point without comment

In order for children to grow up properly with social media, parents should be vigilant and set rules right from the start. © Benjamin Nolte/dpa-tmn

After all, it is certainly much better for the child if he or she gets a cell phone later than everyone else and uses it regularly so that no one teaches him or her how to use it anymore. Why should we think about improving media literacy teaching in elementary schools when we can simply ban cell phones in school instead?

11. Standing outside in the rain and getting wet instead of calling your parents and asking if you’ve been forgotten

Sad life. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa/archive image

After all, we were all forgotten or something came up when someone was supposed to pick us up. And did we all suffer a little trauma from standing abandoned in the rain, not knowing whether something had happened to our parents or whether we would ever get home? Perhaps! But the main thing is that we didn’t have cell phones.

Of course it’s all just fun, but yes, the general ban is probably not the answer to the puzzle. And if you see your life passing you by after these points, then do this Quiz where we find out how old you are based on your candy choices.