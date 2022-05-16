The new Labor Relations Regulation Law and its executive regulations set 11 officers and a procedure for submitting labor complaints to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, related to individual or collective disputes between the employer and workers.

The ministry clarified two types of controls for filing a labor complaint; One of them is controls for labor complaints related to collective labor disputes, which includes five controls, first: its provisions are applied to disputes between at least 100 workers and the employer, and second: workers choose from three to five of them to represent them in collective disputes.

Third: The Ministry shall settle the dispute amicably within a period of 30 days. Fourth: If an amicable settlement is not possible or when one of the parties does not attend the settlement, the dispute shall be referred to the Labor Disputes Committee, and Fifth: If the workers’ claim is proven to be true, the Ministry can take measures including liquidating bank guarantees and stopping granting New permits for the employer.

In the case of complaints related to individual disputes, the Ministry has identified six complaints procedures, which are the first procedure; The worker or the employer submits a complaint within 30 days from the date of non-fulfilment of the obligations of either of them, and the second procedure; The Ministry works to settle the dispute amicably within 14 days, and when an amicable settlement is not possible, the dispute is referred to the judiciary.

the third procedure; The worker shall register the complaint in the labor court within 14 days from the date of notification to the judiciary, and the fourth procedure; The worker is obligated not to work for another employer without a permit from the Ministry, and the fifth procedure; The worker submits a request to cancel the original work permit within 14 days of the issuance of the final judgment upon the termination of the contract between the two parties, and the sixth procedure; The worker can obtain a temporary permit with a new employer during the claim period.

Finally, the new Labor Relations Regulation Law, which came into force and its executive regulations, allows contracting according to six types of work that include full-time work, which is working with one employer for the full daily working hours throughout the working days and part-time, which is working for an employer or employers for a number of A specific number of working hours or days prescribed for work and temporary work, which is the work whose nature requires its implementation for a specific period, or is focused on a work in itself and ends with its completion. Flexible work, which is work whose performance hours or working days change according to the size of the work and the economic and operational variables with the employer, The worker may work for the employer with variable times according to work conditions and requirements.

The new work patterns also include remote work, where all or part of the work is performed outside the workplace instead of being physically present, whether the work is part-time or full-time, as well as the job-sharing pattern, whereby tasks and duties are divided between more than one worker to perform the previously agreed upon tasks. And it is reflected on the value of the wages due to each of them so that it is proportional and proportional. And they are dealt with according to the rules of part-time work.

The law and its executive regulations set the amount of the end-of-service gratuity and annual leave, according to the work pattern in a way that guarantees the rights of both parties to the contract.



