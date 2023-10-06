Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

More than 43 million children worldwide are fleeing the effects of climate change. Experts fear that this number will continue to rise.

In over 44 countries, more than 43 million children had to leave their homes from 2016 to 2021 due to the climate crisis, which also affects women in the global south. That’s around 20,000 children per day. These figures emerge from a new UN report published by the children’s fund UNICEF on October 6, 2023.

Floods, storms, droughts and forest fires have made and continue to make children around the world climate refugees who have to leave their homes, at least temporarily. Estimates for the next 30 years suggest that around 96 million minors could be displaced simply because of rivers overflowing their banks.

Climate-related refugee movements are increasing – what this means for children

For the period 2016 to 2021, China and the Philippines counted loudly UN report among the countries in which the most children and young people had to flee from weather events. Relative to the total population, minors in small island states like Vanuatu were hit hardest by storms. Floods had the greatest impact in Somalia and South Sudan.

UNICEF Director Catherine Russell warns this Experiences of fear that children also experience when seeking asylum at the border waiting are particularly traumatic for them. “It is terrible for children when a dangerous forest fire, storm or flood devastates their environment. The experience of fear and impact can be particularly devastating for children who have no choice but to flee.”

While climate-related displacement has saved these children’s lives, it is a very “harrowing experience” and will continue to increase, Russell said. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA shows eleven pictures of children who had these experiences. They show that climate protection is also child protection.

