Eleven people were injured when a man plowed his car into a crowd of people at a kite festival in northern France.
Several media outlets reported that the driver mispressed the accelerator and brake pedals and lost control of the car.
There are no indications that the accident was caused deliberately or any indications that the man was unconscious at the time.
The driver was among 11 people injured in the accident in the coastal town of Berck-sur-Mer.
Four of the victims are in critical condition.
The festival, which lasts several days, attracts several thousand visitors annually.
