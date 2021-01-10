At least 11 people died as a result of a landslide on the island of Java, reports Reuters…

This information was confirmed by a representative of the Indonesian National Disaster Relief Agency.

According to the source, the first landslide was caused by heavy rains. The next one occurred while officers were still evacuating victims from the first landslide zone.

According to preliminary data, at least 11 people died as a result of the incident, and 18 were injured. At the moment, the number of victims is being specified.

Search and rescue operations can be hampered by heavy rainfall.

Let’s remind that the day before the Indonesian airliner Boeing 737 crashed off the coast of Java island. There were 62 people on board.