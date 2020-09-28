A police officer and soldiers stand guard outside a bar after the massacre in Jaral del Progreso, Guanajuato. SERGIO MALDONADO / Reuters

At least 11 people were shot to death in a bar in Jaral del Progreso, in the south of the state of Guanajuato. According to the first police reports, the dead are seven men and four women who were in ‘La cabaña del Toro’, a nightclub in the Josefa Ortíz neighborhood, which operated clandestinely, when an armed commando opened fire on the clients.

When the medical service arrived at the bar, located on the road to Cortázar, they found the 11 dead bodies with several bullet wounds. Municipal police, Army and National Guard soldiers cordoned off the area and notified the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office, which will conduct the corresponding investigations, according to the local press.

The deceased women were local dancers and another is injured. Two bar workers were also reported missing. At the moment there are no detainees or explanations about the reasons for the massacre, which occurred in the early morning, around 6am.

The state of Guanajuato is involved in a bloody wave of violence that hits the southern part of the state hard. In the municipalities of Salvatierra, Cortazar, Celaya, Villagrán or Juventino Rosas, two criminal groups are fighting with blood and fire to control hydrocarbon theft thanks to the extraction of Pemex pipelines and the sale of drugs.

As published this Sunday by the newspaper Reforma, in some towns of Guanajuato the extortion of organized crime has ceased to be an open secret to be reflected in writing in notifications received by different neighbors. The Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, the most violent and powerful in the country, requires the population to pay extortion or, otherwise, it will burn businesses or kidnap relatives. you and your whole family, “says a flyer addressed to a merchant and that the newspaper reveals this Sunday.

The text is accompanied by photographs of his wife and children, as well as images of the facade of their homes, business and land. “And do not even try to play live and go to complain to the authorities because there they will notify us as soon as there is any movement from you or your family,” the paper warns. The personalized communication gives the merchant a period of 24 hours to communicate to a telephone number, otherwise, they will interpret that he does not want to “negotiate” or reach an agreement.

The lack of control in violence is one of the main reproaches to the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who won the elections more than two years ago. According to official data, Mexico is around one hundred murders a day and Guanajuato appears as the most violent place in the country. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) recorded almost 4,000 homicides in 2019.

Last week, Guanajuato experienced its most violent day so far in 2020. On September 17, the press recorded at least 26 violent deaths, although the official count included only 15. In the municipality of Celaya, five women were murdered and four more were wounded after being shot while at a funeral. One of the alleged killers was killed when he was gunned down by the police. According to the AM newspaper, in the El Becerro community, also in Celaya, a woman was killed and, a few hours later, two more men died in an alleged confrontation between criminal groups.