Of the eleven inmates who have died inside Aquiles Serdán Prison No. 1 between 2023 and August 2024, at least five were murdered, according to death certificates and news reports previously published in El Diario de Chihuahua.

According to the sources mentioned, during 2023 the authorities recorded the deaths of four people who were deprived of their liberty. One of them died after being strangled, another from stabbing and two more from natural causes.

During the eight months of 2024, there have been records of two strangulations, two suicides, one stabbed in the chest and two due to natural causes.

The most recent case is that of José Salvador LM, who was reported dead last Sunday inside Cereso No. 1; yesterday, the autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation by suspension, that is, suicide.

Previously, on Sunday, July 21, the body of José Eduardo GG, alias “El Guachochi”, was found. Initially, this discovery had been classified as suicide; however, it later transpired that he had been strangled.

On that occasion, the agents who responded to the report reported that the body was suspended from the bars of a cell with a pair of pants around the neck, but the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) determined that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation by strangulation, so it was a homicide.

Five days later, on Friday, July 26, they found Giovanni GC’s body. In that case, the agents located the body suspended in the bathroom area of ​​the room, so they proceeded to notify the medical service, which confirmed the death of the inmate at 12:00 hours that day.

On January 9, Juan Carlos GT, alias “El 38,” a presumed criminal leader arrested in November of last year in the Álvaro Obregón (Rubio) police station in the municipality of Cuauhtémoc, was found suspended in his cell after a confrontation with elements of the State Police.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has an open investigation file for wilful homicide, since the cause of death was also asphyxiation by strangulation.

On June 24, during a fight, Ramón Eduardo RH died when he was attacked by another inmate identified as Samuel VA. The attack was carried out with a knife (a “point” or homemade weapon) and he died on the way to the hospital.

The last case occurred at 7:45 in the morning in module 10, in an isolation and high security area.

José Salvador LM was arrested in 2013 after assaulting a female police officer from Ciudad Juárez and two other civilians. In 2015, he was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison for attempted murder and injuries.

Last year, there were four deaths inside the penitentiary, including that of Christian Jesús Lima Sáenz, who died on the night of February 8 during a fight between alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to information from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the deceased was a member of this criminal group and was detained for the crime of kidnapping, for which he was serving a 25-year prison sentence.