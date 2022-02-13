Indonesia.- Eleven people drownedwashed up on an Indonesian beach despite warnings not to go into the sea, officials said Sunday.

The event occurred in the Payangan beach in the Jember district of East Java province on Saturday night, when a group of 24 people participated in a ritual which involves swimming in the sea, officials from the Surabaya Rescue Team said.

A 2-year-old girl was among those who survived the crash, officials said. The survivors They were taken to a nearby clinic.

“A neighbor warned them not to go into the sea due to the strong wavesbut they ignored it,” said I Wayan Suyatna, director of the rescue team, adding that 23 of the people were swept away by a wave.

The last victim was pulled from the sea on Sunday afternoon.

The Indonesian weather service had warned of the possibility of extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including the province of East Java.