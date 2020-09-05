Over the past day, 11 more patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the capital’s infection control headquarters.

The day before, 10 dead were reported. The total number of deaths of patients with infection has reached 4878 people.

According to the latest data, in Russia 1,015,105 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. Over the entire period of the development of the epidemic, 17,649 patients died from the virus. At the same time, 832 747 people recovered.

