The Nicaraguan Judiciary sentenced eleven pastors linked to the Mountain Gateway ministry, based in the United States, on charges of money laundering. The ministerial leaders, who had been imprisoned for more than two months and prohibited from having contact with lawyers or family, received prison sentences ranging between 12 and 15 years, in addition to more than US$80 million in fines per person. Nicaragua lives under the dictatorial regime of Daniel Ortega.

During the trial, the government was unable to present any proof of the illegality or origin of the alleged illegal funds that were “laundered”. Despite this, the decision was handed down behind closed doors at the Managua Central Judicial Complex, where the trial was held.

“No one is safe from religious persecution in Nicaragua, and it is devastating to see the false accusations, trials and convictions of these pastors and ministry leaders who simply shared their faith and served the citizens of Nicaragua,” said Kristina Hjelkrem, lawyer for the Alliance in Defense of Freedom (ADF International).

ADF International, in fact, asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to demand that Nicaragua guarantee the right to health, life and physical integrity of pastors during their stay in prison, while the process is ongoing.

In 2023, Lula even minimized violations in the Nicaraguan dictatorship and proposed dialogue with Ortega.