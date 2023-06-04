The Federal National Council handed over 11 parliamentary recommendations, which were recently adopted by the members of the Council, regarding the organization of volunteer work within the country, to the government for discussion and taking the necessary measures regarding their implementation, while informing the Council of what will be taken, as the most prominent recommendations included unifying a database that includes volunteer individuals and volunteer teams, and documenting Volunteer work and hours “electronically” between official and private institutions that deal with virtual volunteer work.

In detail, the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs received an official letter from the President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, which included 11 parliamentary recommendations recently approved by the Council regarding the issue of organizing volunteer work, in preparation for submitting it to the Council of Ministers for discussion and taking the necessary action in this regard.

The list of 11 recommendations contained in the letter, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, focused on three main axes. operations that achieve the strategic goal (establishing a culture of volunteering in society) to achieve and enhance the culture of volunteer work, and raise awareness of its importance, in order to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 towards building a more cohesive society.” And the second, preparing and publishing studies and reports on volunteer work periodically to measure the impact of volunteer work and come up with recommendations that contribute In consolidating its culture, in addition to preparing strategic programs to spread the culture of volunteer work, as well as preparing the Ministry a unified and comprehensive database for volunteer individuals and volunteer teams, and documenting volunteer work and hours through the electronic link between official and private institutions that deal with volunteer virtual work.

The second axis included “the ministry’s role in organizing and monitoring volunteer work”, including a single recommendation, which is “electronic linking of licenses issued by the national platform for volunteering with the concerned authorities to obtain appropriate permits, so that there is agreement with the competent authority, and simplification of licensing procedures for volunteers, especially specialists.” who are they”.

While the third and final axis (coordination between the Ministry and the bodies organizing volunteer work in the matter of organizing volunteer work) included six parliamentary recommendations approved by the National Assembly, which included “coordination with the relevant authorities to prepare awareness campaigns to guide young people to engage in volunteer work through preparing training and educational workshops to raise The percentage of volunteers, the generalization of volunteer work and its importance to build a more cohesive society to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071, and coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources to activate the guideline for volunteering in the work environment for government agencies to ensure the application of procedures related to institutional volunteering, in line with the policies and strategy of the entity and the relevant legislative system As well as coordinating with government agencies to select specialized volunteers, working to develop their skills in line with the agency’s institutional volunteering plan, following up on volunteers’ affairs, and working to provide them with the necessary support.

The recommendations related to this axis also included “coordinating with the concerned authorities in the education sector regarding (preparing voluntary initiatives targeting educational institutions through which volunteers are qualified and empowered for voluntary work in a specific field of specialization, and the concepts of volunteering and community service are included in the curricula at all educational levels, supporting and encouraging Students on scholarship abroad to participate in voluntary campaigns, in order to support the policy and efforts of the soft powers of the state according to conditions consistent with the policy and strategy of the state and the ministry), in addition to providing the necessary support for public benefit associations, and urging them to play their role in volunteer activities and community service, and finally, coordination with institutions Media to raise community awareness of the nature of voluntary activities, their objectives and the groups benefiting from their services, and to highlight successful models in the field of volunteering.

