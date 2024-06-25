Mexico City.– Given the failure of state governments to deliver their monthly payments on time or deny them budget extensions, 11 local institutes closed the electoral process with debts and financial uncertainty to end the year.

According to the OPLES financial situation report delivered to INE advisors, of that number, three local organizations are at high risk and three at medium risk.

Last May, the local government was supposed to deliver 16.7 million to the Morelos organization, but they gave it 14.8 million, which included 862 thousand that were owed from April.

In addition to that, the authorities are still waiting for a response regarding an increase of 40 million that were to cover electoral process activities, in addition to resources for compensation ordered by court authorities.

The Zacatecas Secretariat keeps the local electoral institute in trouble, because in addition to owing monthly payments since December, it has agreed to extend the appeal and at the last moment has retracted it.

The INE had to intervene and assume expenses of 5.6 million for the election day to come to a successful conclusion, and has sent letters to the state government to deliver resources to the OPLE and pay its debt with the federal electoral authority, without receiving a response.

Along with these two entities, Yucatán is also at high risk, as it needs 53.8 million to resolve debts and conclude the year.

The OPLE of Oaxaca was at high risk, but this Monday it reported that they approved 102 million of the 118 that it requested to cover the organization of the election, and they gave them 17.7 million, which will cover outstanding debts. The institute goes to medium risk until all the resources are delivered.

However, the state authority also owes him 39.1 million monthly payments in arrears.

In San Luis Potosí, an extension of 9 million pesos is still pending to pay debts and conclude the year. In addition to the fact that the ministrations have been irregular, since the Government deposits them incomplete.

Guerrero delivered 29 million, which will be used to pay debts and operations from June to September, however another 12 million are missing to close the year.

It is also alleged that the monthly payments have not been delivered in full, so they owe 38.9 million for previous months and 15.7 million for the prerogatives of the May parties.

In Colima, the institute stated that it does not have sufficient budget for the last quarter of the year.

Among the OPLES that have received incomplete monthly payments are Nayarit, to which they owe 3.2 million, to Sinaloa, which owes 25.4 of the 29.9 that they had to deliver in May, in addition to Sonora, with a debt of 16.8 million in May, and to that of Tabasco, with 55 million.