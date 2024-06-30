Basically, there are some teams that have published the latest game for a few years but we don’t know exactly what they are working on, although to be honest in many cases the games in development are quite predictable.

The situation is quite unprecedented, considering that usually titles are announced well in advance of their launch, but Sony has significantly slowed down the pace of its communications, at least as far as first-party productions are concerned. PS5 therefore we find ourselves in the current situation.

A user of the ResetEra forum has quantified more precisely the mystery surrounding the internal productions of PlayStation Studios pointing out that well 11 of the 15 teams that make up Sony’s first parties they haven’t announced the games yet which they have been working on, in some cases for years.

A simple team list shows the current situation

In summary, this list is reported in the thread on ResetEra, to help understand the situation of the respective official announcements for each Sony first party team.

Astro Bot and the bizarre dog in a scene from the game

So let’s look at the titles:

Asobi: Astro Bot

Bend Studio: –

Bluepoint: –

Firesprite: –

Firewalk: Concord

Guerrilla: –

Haven: FairGame$

Housemarque: –

Insomniac: Marvel’s Wolverine

Average Molecule: –

Naughty Dog:-

Polyphony: – [probabilmente Gran Turismo 8]

San Diego Studio: – [probabilmente MLB The Show 25]

Santa Monica Studio: –

Sucker Punch: –

Considering the most obvious titles, these are 9 teams that have not yet revealed their new production, but even among these we can make some rather plausible suppositions.

Guerrilla is probably working on something else related Horizonconsidering that it previously reported that it is working on a multiplayer experience related to the franchise and on a “new Aloy adventure”, which could be the third installment of the regular series, in addition to LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Sucker Punch, to tell the truth, is also probably working on Ghost of Tsushima 2, although there is no confirmation as to whether this is actually the new title from the team.

In any case, various titles that promise to be decidedly important are still out, coming from Naughty Dog, Santa Monica and others. Considering the difficulties of the current gaming industry, a more cautious approach is also understandable in Sony’s announcements, also because the PS5 continues to sell at great rates regardless of the presence of first party games or not, and the exclusivity agreements with third parties have so far worked very well to make up for the shortcomings.

We are still waiting for a possible PlayStation Showcase which could be more revealing about what’s new from PlayStation Studios.