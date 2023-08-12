The newsletter Observa Infância by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and Unifase (Arthur de Sá Earp Neto University Center), of the Petrópolis Medical School, released on Friday (Aug.11.2023), shows that the number of children up to 5 years old who have had at least two doses of the anti-covid vaccine.

Data from the Ministry of Health used for the research analysis indicate that only 11.4% of children aged 6 months to 5 years were immunized with two doses of vaccine against the disease. Here’s the full of the bulletin (119 KB).

According to the coordinator of the Observatory, Cristiano Boccolini, the numbers are worrying and show a vaccination coverage of only 2.9% among babies aged 6 months to 2 years. Boccolini said that several factors contributed to the low vaccination rates: the delay in purchasing vaccines, false information that children do not suffer from the severe form of covid-19, or that there is a lack of safety and efficacy of the vaccine, for example.

According to recent epidemiological data on covid, Brazil recorded, from January 1 to July 11, 2023, 80 deaths of children up to 4 years old. Of this total, 23 were children aged 1 to 4 years, which represents an average of approximately 1 death per week in this age group.

In the same period, there were 2,764 hospitalizations due to the disease, of which 994 involved children aged 1 to 4 years. “This means a weekly average of 38 hospitalizations for this age group.”, reported the researchers.

Patrícia Boccolini, a researcher at Unifase, recalls that vaccines are available through the SUS (Single Health System). She suggests that health units take advantage of the moment when children appear for the regular vaccination schedule to also apply the vaccine against covid-19. Boccolini also proposes extending the opening hours of health clinics and installing mobile vaccination points, such as in subways and shopping malls.

As a way of expanding vaccination in this age group, the coordinators of Observa Infância defend the creation of campaigns aimed at the age group of up to 5 years. The purpose is to expand access to qualified information and facilitate understanding of data obtained from national information systems.

With information from Brazil Agency.