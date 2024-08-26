The Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations and its amendments has identified 11 obligations that the worker must fulfill towards the employer and the entity for which he works.

Article 16 of the Decree-Law states that the worker must commit to performing the work himself under the direction and supervision of the employer or his representative, and in accordance with what is specified in the contract, and must not delegate the work to any worker or any other person.

The worker is also committed to good behavior and ethics during work, and to professional integrity and honesty, in addition to preserving the means of production and work tools in his possession, and preserving them by taking the necessary measures to store them in the places designated for them.

The worker must maintain the confidentiality of the information and data that he becomes aware of by virtue of his work, not disclose work secrets, return the trust to the employer at the end of his service, and not personally retain any originals of papers or paper or electronic documents related to work secrets without the permission of the employer or his representative.

The worker must also implement the occupational health and safety instructions stipulated in the facility in accordance with the applicable legislation or work systems and instructions, as well as work during the approved work days and work hours specified in the contract, communicate and respond effectively to complete the tasks assigned to him efficiently, in addition to working continuously and diligently to develop his functional and professional skills, and raise the level of performance he provides to the employer.

The worker is obligated not to work for others, in violation of the provisions of this Decree-Law and other applicable legislation in this regard.

The worker is also obligated to vacate the housing provided by the employer within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of termination of his service. However, the worker may remain in the housing after the end of the aforementioned period, if the employer agrees, in return for the worker bearing the cost of remaining in the housing or what is agreed upon in writing with the employer.

The worker must comply with any other obligations stipulated by the provisions of the Decree-Law and its executive regulations or any other legislation in force in the country.