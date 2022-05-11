Mexico.- Words of lamentation, more than actions, has privileged the government of the Fourth Transformation when expressing themselves on the social network Twitter when a journalist is murdered in Mexico, 11 so far in 2022.

“The effectiveness” of the federation through the presidential spokesman, Jesus Ramirez Cuevashas stood out for the practice of recycling tweets launched with “deep” feeling to condemn the murders of communicators.

It seems that the austerity proclaimed by the 4T also applies to the expression of officials in order to save time and effort. Ramírez uses the same discursive pattern (“machote”, commonly called) to condemn the murder of a journalist.

double talk

While in the morning space “Who’s Who in Lies of the Week?”the work of the media and journalists is reviled, on the other hand, it is condemned when their lives are taken for their journalistic work.

In the tweets of AMLO’s spokesman there is condemnation and then recycled promises, as in other administrations. The things and the declarations are the same: “There will be a coordinated investigation between the State and the federation, and above all there will be no impunity.”

Minimize

not all murders in the year 2022 have achieved mention, visibility or “official blessing” from the Twitter account of Ramírez Cuevas. It is even unknown why he does condemn some, but not other crimes against journalists; Why have some fallen comrades, like Margarito Esquivel, not even deserved to be named on the day of their murders?

Mexico is on international alert.

It is the deadliest country for journalism in the Western Hemisphere, says the CPJ Committee to Protect Journalists. From 2000 to date, the international organization Article 19 has documented 153 murders of journalists in Mexico, possibly related to their work. According to their statistics, 47 occurred during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, 33 in that of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Journalists killed so far this year

José Luis Gamboa, reporter in Veracruz

On January 10, the reporter who wrote about security issues was stabbed to death. Presidency did not have any message of condemnation. At the end of April, a person accused of the murder was arrested.

Margarito Esquivel, photojournalist in Tijuana

On January 17, the photojournalist was shot in the head. He had suffered threats and was trying to enter the Federal Government Protection Mechanism. The presidential spokesman did not issue a statement.

Lourdes Maldonado, journalist from TIjuana

The case of Lourdes Maldonado was the one that attracted the most attention at the beginning of the year, since in a morning she had denounced fear for her life. She was murdered on January 23. Three assassins were arrested. Motives and intellectual author are unknown.

Roberto Toledo, journalist from Michoacán

When Toledo was murdered on January 31, Ramírez condemned the murder and said that they would work to clarify it, that there would be no impunity. He later pointed out that he was not a journalist. Reporters defended him.

Heber López, founder and editor of web news Oaxaca

The journalist had written about acts of corruption by officials in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. The local Prosecutor’s Office denied that his crime was related to his publications. He was shot to death on February 10.

Jorge camero, portal director at Sonora

He was shot to death in Sonora on February 24. Two days after his death, the Prosecutor’s Office denied that the crime had links to his journalistic work. They said he was related to criminal groups.

Juan Carlos Muñiz, journalist from Zacatecas

The official sentence for the murder of Muñiz is similar to those of Ramírez, Mollinedo, García, Toledo and Maldonado. He was assassinated on March 4. All cases have been criticized by Article 19.

Armando Linares, journalist in Michoacán

Armando Linares was assassinated on March 15 in Zitácuaro after his partner Roberto Toledo. He had requested protection from the Federal Mechanism, but it was denied. He was not named by Cuevas until April.

Luis Enrique Ramírez, columnist for the debate in Culiacán, Sinaloa

The columnist for El Debate was assassinated on May 5. He had worked in national media such as La Jornada. He wrote about politics, and in 2011 he had reported feeling in danger after the murder of Luis Pérez.

Yesenia mollinedo, director of the digital portal el veraz and sheila johana García, cameraman for the portal el veraz, Veracruz

Two women journalists were shot to death in Veracruz on Monday, May 9. Again, Ramírez emphasized that the state and federal governments “will work together to clarify his death.”

The last word was changed regarding the tweet about the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez: He had said “we will work in coordination with the state and municipal government to clarify the case.”

The message against impunity was once again present. López Obrador lamented the facts and justified that the problem of insecurity was left by previous governments.