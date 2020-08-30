Over the past day, 11 patients with diagnosed coronavirus have died in Moscow. This was announced by the operational headquarters for combating COVID-19 in the capital on Saturday, August 29.

It is noted that the total number of victims of coronavirus in Moscow has grown to 4809 people.

Earlier it was reported that the average daily growth rate of new cases of coronavirus in Moscow over the past two weeks is 0.25, in three weeks this figure has decreased by more than 10%.

The headquarters reminds that Moscow continues to return to normal life, and on September 1, all city schools will start studying in the traditional full-time format.

Hospitals have returned to the provision of planned care, most of the polyclinics converted into CT centers. As usual, but in compliance with security measures, public service centers operate.

Earlier on Saturday, the Deputy Mayor of the capital Anastasia Rakova said that the number of Muscovites who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 212,301 people. In the last 24 hours after undergoing treatment, another 1,393 patients have recovered.

According to the headquarters, 677 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moscow over the past day. In Russia, 4941 new cases were recorded in 84 regions.

