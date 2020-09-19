Angry at not getting three months salary, the father left his 11–11 month old twin sons in the government officer’s office. This office is at 5 Sham Nath Marg in Civil Lines Police Station area. Seeing the small children in unclaimed condition, everyone came at once. But the office people recognized the children. Police calls were later made. Both children were referred to their parents.

The person belongs to Ganga ViharThe victim was identified as Naresh (45), who lives in Ganga Vihar in North-East Delhi. Naresh told NBT that he lives in Ganga Vihar near Bhajanpura with his wife and five children. The eldest daughter is 12 years old. Originally, the King of Aligarh told that he has been working as a clerk in the Cooperative Society at Ganga Vihar since 2016.

Monthly salary is Rs 18,500He said that his monthly salary is Rs 18,500. Seven people in a family with five children and a rented house of four thousand rupees a month. Three months salary was not given. We do not have money in the house to feed the children. Naresh said that even before this, his salary of eight months was not given by the society once.

One lakh 40 thousand rupees still owedLater, on his repeated calls, he was given some money. But there is still one lakh 40 thousand rupees outstanding. He said that something had gone wrong in the society recently. Hence, its administrator was appointed. The administrator sits at 5 Shamnath Marg, from which he is traveling around his office every week to take the stalled salary. But now that everything is finished in the house, on Friday, I reached the Administrator’s office at 5 Shamnath Marg with my wife and two younger twin sons. Tried to meet the administrator. But the staff did not allow to meet. Also asked the staff to pay salary. If no one listened, the two sons left the gate at the same place. He says that he is asking for his rightful money. DCP Anto Alphonse of North Delhi said that a PCR call was received in the case. The children have been passed on to their father. The matter is under investigation.