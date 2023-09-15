A creepy story that comes from Virginia. An 11-month-old baby and a dog died after being abandoned in a car in high temperatures for around six hours. The babysitter to whom the child had been entrusted (while the dog was instead her property) left the little girl and the animal unattended in the hot vehicle.

After the discovery of her death, the little girl was taken to hospital by the woman who was supposed to take care of her, wrapped in a plastic bag.

The dramatic event happened in York County, Virginia. Myrical Wicker’s 17-year-old mother had entrusted her daughter for two days to 40-year-old Kristen Graham, now accused of child abandonment and animal cruelty. The little girl and dog were left in the car on Thursday from about 8.30am to 2.30pm, when the heat index was at least 37 degrees.

According to what has been reconstructed, the babysitter received a phone call from a friend asking her to bring her some cigarettes around 1 am on September 12th. The woman couldn’t buy them herself because she was caring for an elderly person in Newport News at the time. So the 40-year-old loaded the little girl and the dog into the car, bought cigarettes and reached her friend’s house, where she spent some time. She then drove back to York County at 8 a.m. and left Myrical and the dog in the car with the windows down. At around 2.30pm, Graham “woke up” when she received a phone call and went out to check on her dog and baby, but by then they were both dead.