The mother of the 11-year-old boy killed in her home in Voghera says she doesn’t remember anything. Elisa Roveda claims to have a memory lapse before the judges

He says don’t remember anything Elisa Rovedathe mother of the 11-month-old baby found lifeless in her home in Voghera. The woman remembers nothing of what happened that day, when her son, who had yet to turn one, was killed. The medical examiner speaks of death from asphyxiation. A psychiatric evaluation of the woman will probably also be ordered.

The public prosecutor Paolo Mazza heard the 44-year-old woman in recent days. The mother of little Luca, found lifeless on the morning of July 14th in her home, spoke of her difficulties after giving birth and of the depression that had forced her to leave her job.

However, she remembers nothing of that day in which her son Luca, searched for years and finally arrived, lost his life. The woman is currently under house arrest in a nursing home. She is accused of voluntary manslaughter. One is also scheduled for the next few hours psychiatric assessment.

The prosecutor requested the interrogation of the woman, because at the time of validating the arrest the mother had not been able to answer the investigating judge’s questions. The prosecution is certain that she provoked it asphyxiation in his son Luca.

In fact, mother and 11-month-old son were alone in their apartment located in Voghera, in Strada Mezzana. Everyone in the family knew that she suffered from depression and was being treated by three different specialists.

The family tried to never leave Elisa Roveda alone, given her depression problems

The woman’s family tried to never leave her alone, especially after Luca’s birth. On the morning of July 14th she was left alone for an hour: her husband had left for work at 7.

His mother arrived at the house in Voghera at 8. Luca was already no longer there. The woman asked her daughter to open the door, but she had already understood that something had happened.