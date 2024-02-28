Disciplinary suspension from employment for 11 months, 'resulting in equal seniority deduction and halving of salary'. AND the sanction applied by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto to General Roberto Vannacci, following the state disciplinary proceedings initiated last October 30th. This was announced to Adnkronos the officer's lawyer, Giorgio Cartawhich explains: “The sanction stigmatizes the circumstances of the publication of the book 'The world upside down' which allegedly denoted 'lack of sense of responsibility' and determined an 'injury to the principle of neutrality/third party of the Armed Forces', 'compromising the prestige and reputation of the Administration to which they belong and generating possible disruptive and divisive emulative effects within the military team”.

Against the provision, the lawyer announced “immediate appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court”with a request for suspension, revealing the conflict with the right to free expression of thought guaranteed to all citizens, including soldiers.

(Of Silvia Mancinelli)