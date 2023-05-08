The Emirates Health Services Corporation has provided its health centers with 11 Early Detection and Prevention Units (EDPU) in several clinical locations, as part of its “Etman” programme.

The Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Corporation, Issam Al Zarouni, confirmed that the Corporation aims to achieve comprehensive diversity in its various health facilities, by providing all services that rely on artificial intelligence and digital enablers during its journey towards automating those services.

He pointed out that the “Etman” program is considered one of the smart programs that assess the health status of community members based on the risk factors for each individual in a smart and comprehensive preventive manner.

For her part, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at the Foundation, Dr. Aisha Suhail, explained that “Etman” is one of the strategic projects approved by the Foundation, as it provides customers, through 11 mobile smart units, with comprehensive periodic examinations for non-communicable and chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. Cancer, lung disease, osteoporosis and depression. The program also includes giving vaccinations, and detecting problems related to smoking, nutrition and unhealthy lifestyles.

She pointed out that “Reassurance”, which is the early detection and prevention unit, is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, and contributes to providing all required examinations, reviews and test results within 20 minutes, which greatly contributes to the patient’s comfort.

She said that the program operates according to the concept of preventive health care based on scientific guidelines, and includes the concept of preventive, predictive, personalized and participatory medicine, and aims to achieve best clinical practices in preventive health care, which relies on the latest technologies in the field of medical examination.

As for the health centers in which “reassurance” is available, customers can benefit from this service in each of the Muhaisnah Health Center in Dubai, the Family Health Promotion Center in Sharjah, the Khorfakkan Health Center in Sharjah, the Mushairif Health Center in Ajman, the Family Health Promotion Center in Ras Al Khaimah, and the Al Mairid Center in Ras The tent, Al Faseel Health Center in Fujairah, and Dhadna Health Center in Fujairah, as well as the mobile EDPU ™ unit, which is activated during various activities in government departments and centers.