Genoa – Five year contract with Sampdoria to play 11 minutes. This is the Sampdoria journey of Antonio Palumbo, one of the three former players (with Seculin and Panada) of tomorrow’s Braglia match, one of the key players of Bianco’s Modena. Neapolitan from Scampia, 27 years old, arrived at Sampdoria in 2016, strongly desired by Massimo Ferrero. Left foot, paid 700,000 euros to Ternana (plus 15% on future resale) and contract until June 2021. Without ever trusting him, he didn’t even participate in a summer retreat.

First season: left on loan to Ternana; second season: loan to Trapani; third season: loan to Salernitana until January and then loan again to Ternana; fourth season: loan to Ternana; fifth season: first matches at Sampdoria and then loan to Ternana who in June 2021 (in the meantime he had extended his contract with Corte Lambruschini for a year) bought him out permanently. Last summer the red-green club sold him to Modena for around half a million euros, not without the protest of the Umbrian fans, for whom the midfielder and captain had become a symbol, with almost 200 appearances. When Modena presented him, they defined him: “a top player in the highest phase of his career”

His only appearance was in Florence in official matches, on 2 October 2020. Exactly after Verre’s fantastic goal that decided the match, Ranieri sent him on the field in place of Ekdal, it was the 39th minute of the second half. Six minutes plus 5 minutes of added time are the only ones that the midfielder has played for Sampdoria and also, up to now, in Serie A. Red shoes and hair on his head (now he tends to be shaved), two balls touched in that part of the match , many marking attacks especially on Saponara. And also an attempted Eurogoal in the 3rd minute of injury time, a left-footed volley from the edge of the box following a cross from the right by Leris. But with a very high ball. The day after that match, the penultimate of the transfer market, the Blucerchiati club signed Adrien Silva and he was transferred again to Ternana on loan with the right to buy after a contract extension until 2022. And given that that match ended 2-1 , he is one (of the very few) who can say he has always won with the Sampdoria shirt.