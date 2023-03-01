When you can’t fit all your training into a busy day, do you think there’s no point in doing anything? You must rethink this mindset. Just 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous-intensity aerobic activity a day can reduce the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease or premature death, a large new study has found.

Aerobic activities include walking, dancing, jogging, jogging, cycling and swimming. You can measure the intensity level of an activity by your heart rate and how hard you are breathing as you move. Generally, being able to talk but not sing during an activity would make it moderate in intensity. Vigorous intensity is marked by an inability to carry on a conversation.

Higher levels of physical activity have been associated with lower rates of premature death and chronic illness, according to previous research. But how risk levels for these outcomes are affected by how much exercise someone does has been more difficult to determine.

To explore this impact, scientists at the University of Cambridge, UK, analyzed data from 196 studies, totaling more than 30 million adult participants who were followed for 10 years on average. The results of this latest study were published on Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The study primarily focused on participants who did the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week, or 22 minutes per day. Compared with inactive participants, adults who did 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic physical activity per week had a 31% lower risk of dying from any cause, a 29% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, and a 15% lower risk of die of cancer.

The same amount of exercise was associated with a 27% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and a 12% lower risk when it comes to cancer.

“This is a compelling systematic review of existing research,” said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University who was not involved in the research. “We already knew that there was a strong correlation between increased physical activity and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death. This research confirms this and furthermore states that less than the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week can help.”

Even people who only did half the recommended minimum amount of physical activity benefited. Accumulating 75 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week — about 11 minutes of activity per day — was associated with a 23% lower risk of early death. Getting active for 75 minutes weekly was also enough to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%.

Beyond 150 minutes a week, any additional benefits were minor.

“If you’re someone who finds the idea of ​​150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week a little daunting, then our findings should be good news,” said study author Dr. Soren Brage, group leader for the Epidemiology of Physical Activity at the Epidemiology Unit of the Medical Research Council at the University of Cambridge, in a press release. “This is also a good starting position – if you find that 75 minutes a week is manageable, try gradually building it up to the full recommended amount.”

The authors’ findings support the World Health Organization’s position that doing some physical activity is better than doing nothing, even if you don’t get the recommended amounts of exercise.

“One in 10 premature deaths could have been prevented if everyone achieved half the recommended level of physical activity,” the authors wrote in the study. Furthermore, “10.9% and 5.2% of all incident cases of CVD (cardiovascular disease) and cancer would have been prevented.”

A little exercise every day

The authors did not have details about the participants’ specific types of physical activity. But some experts have ideas about how physical activity can reduce the risk of chronic disease and premature death.

“There are many potential mechanisms, including improvement and maintenance of body composition, insulin resistance, and physical function due to a wide variety of favorable influences from aerobic activity,” said Haruki Momma, associate professor of medicine and science in sports and exercise. in Tohoku. University in Japan. Momma was not involved in the research.

Benefits may also include improved immune function, heart and lung health, levels of inflammation, hypertension, cholesterol and body fat, said Eleanor Watts, a postdoctoral fellow in the division of cancer epidemiology and genetics at the National Cancer Institute. Watts was not involved in the research.

“That translates to a lower risk of getting chronic disease,” said Peter Katzmarzyk, associate executive director of population and public health sciences at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Katzmarzyk was not involved in the research.

The fact that participants who only did half the recommended minimum amount of exercise still experienced benefits doesn’t mean people shouldn’t seek out more exercise, but rather that “perfect shouldn’t be the enemy of good,” Wen said. “Some is better than none.”

To get to 150 minutes of physical activity a week, find activities you enjoy, Wen said. “You are much more likely to be involved in something you love to do than something you have to do.”

And when it comes to how you fit into your workout, you can think outside the box.

“Moderate activity need not involve what we normally think of (as) exercise, such as sports or running,” said study co-author Leandro Garcia, professor at the Queen’s University Belfast School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, in a press release. press. “Sometimes all it takes is replacing a few habits .

“For example, try walking or cycling to work or study instead of using the car, or engage in active play with your children or grandchildren. Doing activities that you enjoy and that are easy to include in your weekly routine is a great way to become more active.”