There’s a new lottery millionaire – sorry – multi-millionaire. A lottery player hit the jackpot. The lucky guy gets more than 11 million euros. His use was rather minimal.

Munich – At the last lottery drawing in February, 11.8 million euros were in the jackpot. The lottery players had no luck three times, but then the mega hit. In the Lotto 6 out of 49 game, the 49 winning balls rolled onto the numbers 2, 4, 9, 19, 23 and 47 and the correct super number 7 (current lottery numbers on Saturday, February 27, 2021). That means a profit of exactly 11,779,146.70 euros.

Lotto jackpot cleared in Germany – one detail is special

A lottery player from Münsterland had typed his six lucky numbers on the ticket himself. The super number 7 matched this on his lottery ticket. “The lucky guy from Münsterland was the only player nationwide who was able to hit the top prize category,” Westlotto announced on Monday. And then the jackpot. The new lottery multi-millionaire had already handed in his lottery ticket to a game acceptance point on February 23rd. The stakes for the game were enormous compared to the profit.

Lotto luck in Germany – multi-millionaire with 5.50 euros

“A stake of only 5.55 euros was enough to win millions,” said Westlotto. That sounds almost unbelievable, doesn’t it? The company already knows the name of the lottery winner. At first nothing can be learned about further details. Last weekend must have been determined by special feelings for the player from North Rhine-Westphalia, Westlotto suspects.

In addition to the jackpot hit, the doorbell rang at the weekend in North Rhine-Westphalia for the Super 6 additional lottery. Two tipsters from the Bochum and Düsseldorf regions each received 100,000 euros.

With a small cross, a lottery tipper cashed in at game 77! What a million-dollar fortune for the Dortmund resident. Yeah, sometimes it’s the little things.

A lottery player from East Westphalia (North Rhine-Westphalia) had already won 90 million euros at the Eurojackpot in January. Since the start of the Eurojackpot in 2012, the European lottery had reached the statutory upper limit for the twelfth time. The chance of cracking the Euro Jackpot is 1 in 95 million. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

Editor’s note: The chance of winning Lotto 6 out of 49 is 1: 139 million. Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18. Gambling can be addicting. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.