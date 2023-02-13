The cases are strange, but there have been Mexicans who ventured into South American soccer, perhaps not remembered with much glory, although in the end, they opted for something different in their careers.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
His time in Argentina was brief, but he can boast of having played with the Boca Juniors beside Diego Armando Maradona in 1997.
The Necaxa striker put on the xeneize jacket, but could only play games in the now-defunct Copa Sudamericana. After his short adventure, he returned with the Rays.
Remembered for his time in Pachuca, Atlas and Blue Crossthe right back landed in the Melgar of Peru for July 2016. In said championship, he reached the grand final of the 2016 Decentralized Tournament, being runner-up.
Another Mexican with a fleeting step in Argentina. In 1995, El Beto went on loan to River Plate from Necaxa, being the player with the highest salary on the team. He never managed to adapt and the pressure ended up eating him to return to the Rays.
People remember him for his performances with the lower categories of the national team and his performance under the goal of Queretaro. After going through other Aztec teams, he joined the Oil Alliance from Colombia in 2017, playing four games and receiving eight goals, before leaving for Guatemala.
The Mexican World Cup player in Germany 2006 arrived at Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina at the request of the Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpewho was his strategist in the Tricolor and in the MX League.
The side was in tigers when he was taken to the Fort, after a year, he returned to Aztec soil with the Toluca.
The U-17 world champion in 2011 went through various teams in the Liga MX, but it was in the 2018-19 season that he went to Everton from Chile, playing 17 games with four goals and two assists.
Already in 2020 he went to Bolivia with the Orient Oilcontributing four goals and six assists in 19 games.
Perhaps many do not know it, but the Mexican defender also had a stint in the Argentine Super League with Lanus. After being out of Lionthe World Cup player in 2010 went on loan for six months with El Garnet, where he left good impressions, however, in the end he returned to MX ascent with Zacatecas miners.
It should not be forgotten that currently El Chapo is with the Everton of Chile, after having experienced great glories with Lion. Right now he already has two assists in three games.
The Mexican striker who defended the jerseys of zacatepec, America, saint Louis, Tecosamong others, had a step through Defense and Justice Argentina in 2006, staying for a season to later return to Mexico.
The midfielder of Greek descent, formed in the ranks of America, played with the Melgar in 2014, at the request of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, coming out champion. Then he went to Defender La Bocana and real garcilasoalso Peruvians, shining in Copa Libertadores 2018. Finally, his last squad was the scientist.
The late striker made the leap to Europe with the villarreal and Ejido Sports Centerbut from there it went to Once Caldas Colombia in 2004 with one goal in 20 games.
Later, El Tano returned to Mexico, but had a new adventure in South America with the Santos F.C. from Brazil, playing two games and scoring one target.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexican #soccer #players #played #South #America
Leave a Reply