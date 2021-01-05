The body of Philippine Airlines (PAL) Express flight attendant Christine Angelica Dasera was found in the bathroom of the four-star Philippine City Garden Hotel, 11 men were suspected of committing a crime, writes the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old girl celebrated the New Year with her friends and colleagues. Her colleague Rommel Galida admitted that he woke up on the morning of January 1 and found the girl in the bathroom. Deciding that she was asleep, he covered her with a blanket and went on to sleep. After a while, he went into the bathroom again and saw that her body was beginning to turn blue. Then he raised the alarm, and after an unsuccessful attempt at cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Dasera was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

At the moment, the results of the autopsy are still unknown, but law enforcement officers found bruises and cuts on the hips and knees of the deceased. According to the investigation, there is other evidence on the body of the flight attendant, indicating that she was raped.

According to the newspaper, the police brought charges against 11 guests of the neighboring rooms who knew the deceased girl.

In December, it was reported that a Muscovite had become a victim of harassment during a session with a VIP massage therapist and wrote a statement to the police about an attempted rape. According to a 19-year-old Russian woman, she saw an ad for a free full body massage on Telegram. On December 29, the heroine went to a session at the salon in Runovsky Lane. During the procedure, the masseur began to persuade her to engage in sexual activities.