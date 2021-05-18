An official source revealed that the National Commission for Human Rights, which the Federal National Council approved a law to establish, will finally be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and it will consist of a board of trustees of not less than 11 members, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, provided that the number of full-time members is not less than half of the members. In the selection of members, it should be taken into account that they be from the advisory and academic bodies, civil society institutions, and those with technical and professional expertise, with their personal qualities, taking into account the appropriate representation of women.

According to the source, six conditions for membership of the Council have been set, the most prominent of which is that the member must be a citizen of the state, and not be less than 25 years old, indicating that the meetings and sessions of the Commission will witness the attendance of government representatives who are determined by a decision of His Highness the President of the State, without the right to vote.

In detail, an official source stated that the National Commission for Human Rights will be established, as soon as His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has approved the Federal Law on the National Human Rights Commission, which was approved by the Federal National Council last April, explaining that the Commission will bear the title « An independent authority », and it will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, provided that it will open branches and subsidiary offices in the Emirates of the country at a later time.

The source informed «Emirates Today» that the Commission will enjoy an independent legal personality as well as financial and administrative independence in exercising its functions, activities and competencies, provided that the Chairman of its Board of Trustees will represent it before the judiciary and in its relations with others, indicating that the Commission will work to promote and protect human rights and freedoms, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution And the laws and legislations in force in the country and the relevant international charters, covenants and agreements, especially the Paris Principles, which are a major requirement for accrediting the access of NHRIs to the United Nations Human Rights Council and other bodies, and it is a review system administered by a sub-committee of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

The source indicated that the commission will consist of a board of trustees of not less than 11 members, including the chairman of the board of trustees, provided that the number of full-time members is not less than half of the members, pointing out that the mechanism for selecting members of the council will be determined by a decision of His Highness the President of the State, taking into account the selection of members To be from the advisory, academic, civil society institutions, and those with technical and professional expertise, with their personal characteristics, taking into account the appropriate representation of women.

The source stated that all the work, meetings and sessions of the commission will witness the representation or presence of representatives of government agencies to be determined by a decision of His Highness the President of the State, without them having the right to vote, pointing out that the Board of Trustees will elect from among its members a vice-president to replace the president in his absence .

The source stated that the term of membership of the Board of Trustees of the National Commission for Human Rights is four years, renewable for one time, and its calculation begins from the date of the decision to form the Council, so that members exercise their duties with their personal qualities.

He emphasized that there are six conditions that must be met by a member of the Council, the first of which is that he possesses the nationality of the UAE, is at least 25 years old, has civil capacity, is of good conduct and reputation, and has not been convicted of a felony or a crime that violates honor or trust even if Rehabilitated, and finally, to be of those with competence, knowledge and interest in the field of human rights.

Authority powers

An official source said that “the commission will work to achieve its human rights goals at the local and international levels through a number of competencies or powers, including participation with the authorities and the competent authorities in developing a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and propose a mechanism for its implementation, and work to spread the culture of human rights. Raising awareness among community members about them, and submitting proposals, recommendations and advice to the authorities and the competent authorities in everything that would promote and protect human rights and follow-up on them, in addition to ensuring the compatibility of legislation and laws with international charters, covenants and agreements on human rights.

He added that “the commission contributes to the promotion and protection of human rights, the promotion of equality and the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, and following up the achievement of the goals contained in international charters, covenants and agreements on human rights, to which the state is a party, in addition to conducting field visits to penal and correctional institutions, and receiving individual complaints. Related to human rights, studying them according to the standards set by the commission, and referring whatever it deems necessary to the competent authorities.





