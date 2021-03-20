Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with the Control and Control Center to Combat Coronavirus in Dubai, has set 11 main standards for COVID-19 vaccination centers, stressing the importance of adhering to these standards for its role in improving the levels of health care services provided to patients.

The standards issued in the English language to all health facilities licensed by the Dubai Health Authority included the first criterion, related to the requirements of health facilities to give vaccination against the Corona virus, as all health facilities licensed by the Dubai Health Authority must obtain approval from the health regulation sector in the authority before Providing vaccination services against Coronavirus, and that health facilities adhere to all requirements mentioned in these standards and updates related thereto after that.

It indicated the possibility of providing vaccination services against Covid-19 virus in 6 types of health facilities, (after obtaining the approval of the Dubai Health Authority), which are: hospitals, one-day surgery centers, outpatient clinics, and home or independent health care providers, which is a licensed service under Other health facilities, licensed school clinics, and mobile health care units.

The authority stressed the implementation of preventive measures in the health facility, provided that the facility consists of: a reception area that includes patient registration and a waiting system, and that waiting areas accommodate a large group of customers, including people who are less able to move, or who use wheelchairs.

In addition to the patient’s vital signs room, and one or several rooms for vaccination, so that patients receive the vaccine by a trained health care professional to ensure privacy, and a monitoring area to closely monitor patients after vaccination for any negative reaction or immediate allergic reaction, and health facilities and caregivers may Apply for a mobile vaccination unit for coronavirus vaccination services.

Those authorized to vaccinate

In the second criterion related to the requirements of health professionals who administer the vaccine, the authority indicated that the health care professional has experience in intramuscular injection and modern skills training, and that they review the instructions of the vaccine manufacturer before vaccination.

Healthcare professionals should also understand procedures, indications, contraindications, and all other relevant administrative information, including side effects, reactions, and life-saving measures, and all healthcare professionals administering the vaccine must complete the immunization course. From Dubai Health Authority by default via an online link.

The authority has identified two types of health professionals who can administer the vaccine to patients, and they are: health care professionals licensed by the authority, paramedics and advanced medical emergency technicians, who are licensed or certified as paramedics, or an emergency medicine technician at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

She emphasized that the vaccines approved by it are: Pfizer – Biontec, AstraZeneca, and Cinopharm, and that health facilities must have a clear official policy and path to manage the available vaccine stock in a way that does not waste any dose, and an emergency plan for additional doses at the end of each shift to avoid wasting open bottles. , And carefully manage the vaccine stock to ensure that the vaccine series is completed.

The authority stressed that, once the first doses of the vaccine are given, the health facilities must be able to estimate the number of patients who will require a second dose every week, and that the health facilities make sure that every customer who was vaccinated with the first dose has an appointment for the second dose and the appointment is communicated to the customer. Priority should be given to patients who require a second dose. Service providers must review missed appointments or other reasons for not using the second scheduled doses, redirect the remaining doses to be used as first doses, give vaccines to patients free of charge, and refrain from collecting any bills from vaccine takers at any cost.

Vaccines must also be kept protected from light (as per the manufacturer’s insert or package manual) until ready for use in the vaccination clinic.

Storage plan

Dubai Health has required health facilities to check the expiration dates of vaccines and any medical equipment (syringes, needles, alcohol wipes) to ensure their validity, and to develop an emergency plan in case the vaccines need to be replaced, provided that the plan addresses scenarios that expose the vaccine to danger before arrival. To the clinic or exposure to danger during clinic hours.

She explained that the proper storage, handling, and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines are critical activities in its integrated supply chain, and the health facility must maintain clearly written, detailed and up-to-date standard operating procedures, and an emergency medical kit should be available at the clinic or vaccination center site such as ( Epinephrine, hydrocortisone, chlorpheniramine injection, and respiratory support equipment).

The authority warned against storing food, beverages or biological samples in the same unit for the vaccine, stressing on ensuring the supply of energy or alternative options when the electricity is cut off, and the transport of vaccines must be done using a portable refrigerator or freezing unit equipped with a temperature monitoring device, and to reduce the total time for transportation. To a minimum to reduce the potential risk of temperature deviation due to volume or thermal encapsulation system failure

The authority has set clear controls and specific categories for each type of vaccines available, available and allowed to be taken in Dubai, which are: Pfizer – Biontech, AstraZeneca, and Cinopharm.

Among these vaccines, the Sinopharm vaccine, as the Dubai Health Authority stated, is given to those aged 16 years and over, healthy people or those with medically stable chronic diseases, and individuals at increased risk of exposure to Covid-19.

And she stressed the need to exclude several categories from taking this vaccine, they are: confirmed cases of active Covid-19 virus, suspected cases or asymptomatic infection, and those who suffer from a fever (axillary temperature greater than 37 degrees with a dry cough, fatigue, stuffy nose. Runny nose, sore throat, muscle pain, diarrhea, shortness of breath, or shortness of breath during the 14 days before the vaccination).

Also, people whose temperature before vaccination rises above 37 degrees are generally excluded.