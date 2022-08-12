At least 11 people were killed in a shooting in the central Montenegro town of Cetiny on Friday, state television reported.
“11 people were killed and six others were wounded, including a policeman,” said Montenegro’s official RTCG television station, noting that the shooter was among the dead.
A policeman, in a statement, requesting anonymity, confirmed the toll.
The shooting took place in Cetiny, which is located about 36 km west of the capital Podgorica, as a result of a family dispute, according to RTCG.
According to the television, the shooter was later killed in an exchange of fire with police officers.
It is the deadliest incident in this country in decades.
Montenegro is famous for its picturesque beaches surrounded by mountains and is a tourist destination.
#killed #Montenegro #shooting
Leave a Reply