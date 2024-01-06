Local officials in the Donetsk region said that a missile strike killed 11 people today, Saturday, in the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

The officials added that among the dead were five children, confirming that eight people were injured in the attacks.

One of the officials explained that the city was bombed with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Two other villages were bombed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He said that rescue operations will continue, and the wounded will receive treatment. Pokrovsk is located about 80 kilometers northwest of Donetsk.