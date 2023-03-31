A health official in Pakistan said that 11 people were killed in a stampede while distributing food aid in the southern city of Karachi on Friday.
Police said that among the dead were five women and three children. Five were also taken to hospital after the incident, which took place at an aid distribution site run by a charitable organization.
Pakistanis congregate at flour (flour) distribution centers across the country set up by the government as part of its efforts to mitigate inflation.
At least five have been killed and many injured in the past few weeks at flour distribution centers in other provinces of Pakistan.
Prices of basic commodities, including flour, rose last year in Pakistan.
The Pakistani government launched a flour distribution program to reach millions of needy families during Ramadan.
