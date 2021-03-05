Dubai Municipality revealed that it closed, yesterday, a salon in the International City, due to not wearing the muzzle during work, bringing the number of institutions that it closed since the beginning of this month due to its violation of the precautionary measures to confront Corona, to 11 institutions, which varied between cafes, laundries, and centers Fitness and salons.

According to the municipality’s statistics, its inspectors have carried out 9,418 field inspection visits since the beginning of the month, resulting in violations of 21 institutions and warnings of 125 others.

She stated that the inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of the health of workers, and are keen to record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to applying food safety requirements to food during reception, preparation and storage, and displaying at healthy temperatures.

She emphasized that, since the reopening of the smoking areas in cafes, and the permission for smoking hookah, it has been keen to intensify its inspection campaigns and visits to ensure the highest level of compliance.





