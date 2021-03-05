Finally, a report issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated that “education that focuses on the future” has received great interest from students enrolled in the 36 private higher education institutions in the Emirate of Dubai to study in the current academic year, as the rate of enrollment in the program has increased. Information Technology, by 11% compared to the last academic year.

The report, entitled “Education for all seasons”, and monitoring change and flexibility in schools, universities and early childhood centers in Dubai for the current academic year, indicated that higher education institutions in Dubai included 28,166 male and female students in the current academic year, and the number of graduates reached 7,459 graduates. Pointing out that 25% of students studying in higher education institutions in the emirate came to Dubai specifically to study.

The report indicated that the “Business Administration” major leads the academic specializations, as the number of students studying this specialization during the current academic year reached 13,517 students, and the number of graduates reached 4,346 graduates, then “Engineering” came in second place with 3522 students. A female student, and 921 male and female graduates, and in third place the specialization of “information systems” with 3341 male and female students, and 540 male and female graduates, while the order of the natural and physical sciences, a foundation program, medicine and health sciences, and other specializations came late, with a total of 1365 male and female students, and 139 male and female graduates. .

The report stated that the number of undergraduate students reached 16 thousand and 872 students, and the number of graduates reached 3974, while the number of master’s students reached 9176 students, and the graduates reached 3201 graduate and female graduates. In other academic degrees, there are 1344 male and female students, and 243 male and female graduates.

The report pointed out that the Indian nationality tops the most numerous nationalities among students studying in higher education institutions in Dubai, with 10 thousand and 803 students, then citizens with 4,055 students, and Pakistani nationality comes in third place with 1914 students, and the Egyptian ranked fourth with 1,285 students. The fifth Jordanian with 1110 students, the sixth in the Lebanese with 599 students, the seventh in the Syrian with 585 students, and the eighth Chinese with 564 students.

Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority stated that the increase in enrollment in educational institutions in Dubai confirms that the private school and university education system in the emirate has shown sufficient flexibility to adapt to various circumstances, which in turn strengthened families’ confidence in the quality of the various educational options available to their sons and daughters. Provide their children with the opportunity to choose between a distance learning model or face-to-face learning, with the confidence that education will be of high quality in both cases.

Careful planning for the future

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai aims to follow up the developments of the private education sector in Dubai, provide information related to this important sector, and provide the educational community and those concerned with all updates about it, and systematic analyzes of interest to those in charge of the educational process periodically, based on One of the great care that the Dubai government pays for data, which forms the basis for careful planning for the future, and in accordance with the leadership’s directives to deal with data and information in a scientific manner that supports development trends within various sectors.

36

A private higher education institution in the Emirate of Dubai.





