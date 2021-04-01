In St. Petersburg this year they plan to improve 11 public spaces. Two projects won first places in the Russian National Prize for Landscape Architecture. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of Smolny.

According to Governor Alexander Beglov, one of the main directions of development of the Northern capital is a comfortable city. In recent years, many new parks and landscaped areas have been created in St. Petersburg. Work in this direction will continue, writes TV channel “78”…

The list of objects planned for improvement includes the territory adjacent to the beaches of the Lower and Middle Suzdal lakes. The project provides for the creation of children’s play areas, the installation of sports grounds, the arrangement of paths and lighting. They will also transform the Okhta embankment on the section from Kosygin Avenue to Peredovikov Street.

Landscaping will be carried out on the square in front of the Russian National Library on Moskovsky Prospekt. Specialists will plant trees and shrubs. In addition, a renovation of the fountain is planned.

A recreation area will be created in the Bestuzhevsky Garden near the Albrecht Federal Scientific Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons. The garden is popular among patients of the institution and people with disabilities, so the project is implemented after consultation with doctors and social workers.

Earlier it was reported that more than 80 monuments and 50 memorial plaques would be put in order in St. Petersburg by the summer. First of all, the restorers will pay attention to the sights that are associated with the anniversaries celebrated this year.