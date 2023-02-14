If you want to be in shape and overcome the obstacles in and out of the gym training with weights is the best option. Currently, the professionals of fitness and athletes in the social networks recommend lifting heavier weights for best results. Additionally, experts agree that weight training provides remarkable health benefits.

what exactly are these benefits? Should you add weight training to your current exercise routine? Here are about a dozen reasons that will convince you to pick up those heavy dumbbells.

Weight training has numerous health benefits, including strengthening musclesthe bonesthe flexibilityamong others.

define muscles

Do you want to have strong and defined muscles? Jason Karp, Ph.D., MBA, certified athletic trainer by USA Track and Field, exercise physiologist and author, advises that “if you’re looking for more definitionyou should get up more weight, since low testosterone levels prevent the growth of large muscles. So lifting heavier has the potential to make them more defined.”

Improves bone health

Lifting weights not only works your muscles, but also your bones. According to Holly Perkins, CSCS., founder of Women’s Strength NationWhen you perform a curl, for example, the muscles pull on the bones of the arm. In response, bone cells create new bone cells, which over time results in stronger, denser bones.

The key to obtaining these benefits is consistency. Research has shown that lifting heavy weights consistently doesn’t just maintain bone mass.

Focuses on fat, not muscle mass

Lifting weights not only helps you build muscle, but it also increases the number of calories you burn throughout the day, making it one of the most effective fitness modalities for reducing body fat. According to Jacque Crockford, CSCS, spokeswoman for the American Council on Exercise, “weight lifting can increase lean body masswhich increases the total number of calories you burn during the day.”

This fact is not just a myth, but is backed by science. A study carried out in 2017 with overweight adults over 60 years of age showed that those who combined a low-calorie diet with weight training lost more fat than those who combined diet with walking.

May reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease

Weight training may help reduce the risk of serious disease, in part because helps minimize excess visceral fataccording to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Visceral fat is that which is found deep within the body and covers vital organs, and its excess can increase the risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease, according to a study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham ( UAB).

Burns more calories than cardio

Even as you sit reading this, you’re burning calories, but if you lift weights, you’ll burn more. While it’s true that a cardio session can burn more calories than a weight session of the same duration, a study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that women who lifted weights burned an average of 100 more calories over the next 24 hours to your training session.

Why does this happen? Muscle mass is the determining factor in resting metabolic rate, that is, the number of calories burned during basic daily activities.

Strengthens the whole body

If you’re looking to increase your muscular strength, you should increase the weight load on compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and rows. On the other hand, lifting lighter weights for higher repetitions is great for building muscular endurance. Incorporating these exercises into your weight training can lead to a rapid increase in your strength.

Weight training has a big payoff: everyday activities like carrying groceries, pushing heavy doors, and lifting children become easier. Plus, you’ll feel like an unstoppable force.

prevents injuries

It is not necessary that the hips and knees hurt after running. Strengthening the muscles that support the joints can prevent injury, improve posture, and reinforce joint integrity.

Performing squats is beneficial for the knees and strength training helps prevent joint problems. According to Perkins, stronger muscles keep joints in place, reducing the risk of inflammation in future races.

Improve sports performance

This can be a surprising benefit of weight training for some veteran runners, but it shouldn’t be ignored. ORstronger muscles mean better performance. Your trunk will better support your body weight and maintain ideal shape during other exercises (for example, running), and your arms and legs will be more powerful.

What’s more, because weight training increases the number and size of the muscle fibers that fuel your performance, weight training could help you burn more calories during your cardio workouts, says Perkins.

increases flexibility

A study from the University of North Dakota compared the static stretching with weight training exercisesand found that full-range resistance training can improve flexibility just as much as conventional static stretching.

According to Sinkler, the key here is to go through the entire movement. If the range of motion cannot be completed with a given weight, it is best to reduce the load and gradually increase it.

Improves heart health

Although cardiovascular exercise is known to be beneficial for cardiovascular health, weight training can be as well. A study at Appalachian State University found that performing 45 minutes of moderate-intensity resistance exercise lowered blood pressure by 20 percentwhich is equal to or better than the benefits of many blood pressure medications.

makes you feel powerful

Lifting weights is not just a movie thing. The increase in strength that comes from lifting heavier weights leads to a great increase in self-esteema, which might be the biggest benefit of weight training. The strength will not only be reflected in your body, but also in your attitude.

“Strength has a curious way of spilling over into all areas of your life, in the gym and out of it,” Sinkler notes. By constantly challenging you to do things you never thought possibleyour confidence increases.