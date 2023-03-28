Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on March 28 that as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), there was no gas supply in 11 apartment buildings in the Kievsky district of the city.

“The residential building is de-energized, 11 multi-apartment residential buildings remain without gas,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Kulemzin said that by the morning the special services had managed to localize the consequences of the shelling. Organized work on cleaning the adjacent territories and documenting damage to the housing stock.

On the eve it became known that as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), three people were injured.

The shelling took place on March 27 at 22:08. According to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes in Ukraine, Ukrainian militants fired two rockets from the MLRS at the Kiev and Kuibyshevsky regions of Donetsk.

Also, Ukrainian troops fired four rockets from a multiple launch rocket system at the Kalininsky district of Donetsk. According to the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, there are casualties as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky showed the consequences of the shelling of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, presumably, the blow was delivered from the HIMARS MLRS.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.